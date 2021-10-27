HAMDEN — There are five candidates on the ballot for Hamden Village Council during the November General Election. However, only four seats are up for grabs.
Incumbents Stagerlee Beabout, Michael Claar and Charles Boyer are running this year to retain their seats on council. Dale McManus, a former councilmember, and Phillis Henry are also seeking a seat on the council.
Brief questionnaires were given to each candidate. Answers have been lightly edited.
Name: Stagerlee Beabout
Question 1: “Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.”
“I’m 42 years old and I’ve lived in Hamden all of my life but one year. I have a wife and four daughters. I’m a full time water plant operator and am also a junior pastor and youth director.”
Question 2: “Why are you running for this office?”
“I want to contribute to the community I have always been a part of and not just be on the sidelines.”
Question 3: “What qualifies you as the ideal candidate?”
“I have a desire to serve others and to see that Hamden is a safe and well ran community. I feel we as citizens have the obligation to serve our communities in any capacity we can, and while it will be a new learning experience to me, I feel I can contribute to the betterment of our village.”
Name: Michael Claar
Question 1: “Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.”
“My name is Michael L. Claar. I am currently an elected member of Hamden Village Council and seeking another term. I am a lifelong resident of the Village of Hamden, married with four adult children and nine grandchildren. I am a proud Vietnam veteran having served with the U.S. Army First Air Cavalry Division. When I am not engaged with service to the Village of Hamden I enjoy hunting, fishing and assemblies with family and friends.”
Question 2: “Why are you running for this office?”
“I am seeking another term as a member of council to continue the work of improving and maintaining the infrastructure in the Village of Hamden and assuring that the Village remains financially solvent and able to move forward in a manner that benefits all residents of the Village. The one promise I can truthfully make is, if elected, I will continue to serve the Village and residents to the best of my skill and ability.”
Question 3: “What qualifies you as the ideal candidate?”
“I believe that I am an ideal candidate for several reasons. Since the Wastewater Transport and Treatment System was placed in operation, I have performed many electrical, electronic and mechanical repairs to the system at various hours of the day and night. I served in the position of village administrator from Jan. 2015 to Oct. 2016. During this time, several improvements have been accomplished at the Wastewater Treatment Plant and Lift Stations including replacement of defective pumps and electronic control devices.
“Following resignation as Village Administrator, I have continued to provide knowledge, guidance and some control components as well as physical labor at no cost to the village. I initiated and have been the village contact person for the current projects to place the village in compliance with OEPA with drinking water and elimination of a large amount of infiltration and intrusion into the wastewater system. If elected, I have plans to continue these improvements as well as repairing and upgrading storm water drainage in the village as funding becomes available. I believe I have much to contribute to the continued growth of the Village of Hamden.”
Name: Charles Boyer
Question 1: “Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.”
“I am a lifelong resident of Vinton County, have lived in Hamden since 1971. I am a 1967 grad of Vinton County High School, a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam conflict. I have been married to my wife Barbara Carolyn Thacker for almost 48 years. I am retired from a career in law enforcement.”
Question 2: “Why are you running for this office?”
I would like to continue on council to see some of our projects completed and to try to provide the best representation for the residents.
Question 3: “What qualifies you as the ideal candidate?”
I have served many years on the council and I feel that I have an understanding of the working of the village government.
Name: Phillis Henry
Phillis Henry declined to answer the questionnaire, but she said that she is running for council because she believes there needs to be some changes in Hamden.
Name: Dale McManus
Question 1: “Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.”
I graduated from Vinton County High School in 1970. I’ve lived in Hamden all my life for 67 years and raised my family here, and they live here. I retired from working in the construction business.
Question 2: “Why are you running for this office?”
“I’ve been on council before. It seems like we do some things for some people and not for the other. It needs to be everybody treated fairly. If I treat somebody fairly, I’d expect them to treat me fairly too. I see council talking about things that were talked about 10 years ago, and they’re still beating it. I think we need to let go of the past and look to the future.”
Question 3: “What qualifies you as the ideal candidate?”
“I think by being in the fire department for over 40 years, and I helped, with the help of others, turned the department into a Class A, No. 1 fire department with very little money coming from the village and the association. I figured if I can help them do that, I ought to be able to help the town out somehow or another.”
Note: Candidate Profiles were given to the candidates who are running in select local contested races for the November General Election. The Courier reserved the right to edit for space and/or errors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.