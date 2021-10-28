JACKSON — There are seven candidates on the ballot for Jackson City Council At-Large during the November General Election, however, only three can be elected.
Incumbents Marva J. Colby, Daniel E. Coll, and Brett Foster, who are all seeking re-election, will be trying to secure enough votes to out total four other opponents: Barbie Britton McCathren, David Cribben (write-in), Jon Ondera and Ron Queen (write-in) on the ballot.
Brief questionnaires were given to each candidate. Answers have been lightly edited.
Name: Marva J. Colby
Question 1: “Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.”
“I am seeking the office for council at large because I am committed in continuing to be a voice of the people for the city of Jackson. Since my last term in office, we have witnessed the city slowly begin to improve. We have seen a cleaner town with a much more fiscal responsible budget. Even with this leaner budget we have accomplished much more, including the paving of roadways and new curbs and sidewalks. Been at-large councilwoman of eight years.”
Question 2: “Why are you running for this office?”
“The most pressing issue in the coming months is that we learn to live within our new means. The citizens of Jackson graciously passed the income tax, and since that time, we have been able to use those funds in many positive ways. That being said, it’s easy to lose sight that theses funds are still tax payer dollars and should be spent wisely over the course of time.”
Question 3: “What qualifies you as the ideal candidate?”
“If fortunate enough to be elected for another term my vision for our city is continuing to move forward with our progress in supporting strong ideas from all sides. In supporting good ideas I also believe in the importance of maintaining a positive checks and balance with the administration. We have accomplished a lot together, and I look forward to continuing the work ahead.”
Name: Brett Foster
Question 1: “Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.”
“I have served as a councilman at-large for 16 years, then served as a fourth ward councilman for 10 years, and now back as council at-large.”
Question 2: “Why are you running for this office?”
“We all have goals, but fulfilling those goals are hard. I would like to see the city continue to progress in ways that help the citizens of today and tomorrow. Continuation of good city service is a plus.”
Question 3: “What qualifies you as the ideal candidate?”
“I feel there is never an ideal candidate, as everyone has a plus and a minus. I feel I can help citizens by making the right decisions for them at the council table.”
Name: Ron Queen (write-in)
Question 1: “Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.”
“I am a lifelong resident of Jackson. I reside at 123 Central Ave. with my fiancé and daughter. I am employed at Walmart in the Tire and Lube Department.”
Question 2: “Why are you running for this office?”
“I am running for office because I care about our city and our citizens.”
Question 3: “What qualifies you as the ideal candidate?”
“I feel I am qualified for the office because I have held office as a council person in the past for eight consecutive years. If elected, I will be for all of the city and for all the citizens. I will keep everyone informed on what is happening in our city.”
Name: Barbie Britton McCathren
Question 1: “Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.”
“I’m a lifelong resident of Jackson and a single mother of two beautiful girls. 1985 graduate of JHS. Attended Rio Grande University and Franklin University. I’m a hospital IT consultant. President of Cultivating Our Future. I enjoy woodworking and being outdoors.”
Question 2: “Why are you running for this office?”
“I care deeply about my community and believe I can bring a new perspective to the table.”
Question 3: “What qualifies you as the ideal candidate?”
“I only want the best for Jackson and its citizens. I believe in total transparency. Due to my occupation, I have a great problem solving skill set and practice lean business tactics, meaning I investigate all aspects of a problem and insure the solution is beneficial for all as well as cost effective.”
Name: David Cribben (write-in)
Question 1: “Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.”
“I’m the meat manager at Kroger here in Jackson. I grew up in Jackson, and graduated from Jackson High School in 1978.”
Question 2: “Why are you running for this office?”
“I felt that it was time that the City of Jackson needed some new people representing them.”
Question 3: “What qualifies you as the ideal candidate?”
“I’m a level headed individual with the courage to stand up for what’s right. Passionate about my hometown.”
Name: Jon Ondera
Question 1: “Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.”
“Jackson has been my home for most of my life. I’ve raised my family here and I have many ties to the community. I’ve built my business in Jackson for the last 26 years. Because of these reasons, my interests are in seeing the city flourish. I’ve served two terms (2016-2020) on Jackson City Council as a at-large council.”
Question 2: “Why are you running for this office?”
“I did not seek a third term as council at-large, however, after much thought I have decided to run again. I feel as if I can work with the current council and the new administration to continue moving forward in building a better Jackson.”
Question 3: “What qualifies you as the ideal candidate?”
“The city income tax has been a blessing to the city and has provided the revenue for many worthwhile causes, none more important than our police department. If elected, I will continue to support the efforts to build our city’s infrastructure, support our police and fire departments, and, continue a fiscal watch over the resources provided by our citizens. I believe that our country is headed in the wrong direction. It will be my choice to see to it that our city does not fall onto that path. We must work together to make a better city for all.”
Name: Daniel E. Coll
Mr. Coll did not return a candidate profile for publication. Three different means of communication (phone call, email and Facebook) were made in an attempt to reach him.
Note: Candidate Profiles were given to the candidates who are running in select local contested races for the November General Election. The Courier reserved the right to edit for space and/or errors.
