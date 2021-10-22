JACKSON — There are four candidates on the ballot for Jackson City School Board during the November General Election, however, only two can be elected.
Incumbents, Alyce Smith and Kimberly Harless, are both seeking re-election, while challengers Maureen Poetker and Robert Kight, are hoping to secure a seat instead.
Brief questionnaires were given to each candidate. Answers have been lightly edited.
Name: Alyce Smith
Question 1: “Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.”
“I am native of Jackson, and graduated from Jackson High School, Class of 1964. Studied Spanish and Speech at Capital University (1965-1969) earning a BA degree.
“Returned to Jackson, and began teaching career as a substitute teacher. I was hired for full time position in August of 1970 teaching Spanish and Public Speaking. The next 32 years were spent at Jackson High School.
“I retired in 2002. I continued to teach at the University of Rio Grande Community College teaching Spanish and Public Speaking as an adjunct instructor. Currently, I am not employed. I enjoy counted cross stitch and cooking and baking.”
Question 2: “Why are you running for this office?”
“I am running for a fifth term to continue to make sure that Jackson students receive a quality education, to ensure they will be successful in their chosen life profession.”
Question 3: “What qualifies you as the ideal candidate?”
“Some would say yes, others, no. It is my opinion that I am a good candidate because the students are the most important factor in the equation.
“We are there because they deserve the very best. All factors of education are important and it is important that the adults leading the team make sure the students learn something from each of these factors.
“Academics, aesthetics, and athletics all are important. I as a candidate need to facilitate that learning if elected.”
Name: Maureen Poetker
Question 1: “Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.”
“I have lived in Jackson for more then 30 years. My husband and I have three children, all of which attended Jackson City Schools. I worked for Head Start and then Jackson city Schools for 12 years.”
Question 2: “Why are you running for this office?”
“I hope to make Jackson City Schools the district educators want to work for. Also to be more transparent with the public.”
Question 3: “What qualifies you as the ideal candidate?”
“I have lived in Jackson for more than 30 years. I have worked for the school district. I have standing relationships with all levels of staff and am able to discuss with them what they feel this district needs. I have some leadership experience in 4-H, Head Start, Band boosters and PTO.”
Name: Kimberly Harless
Question 1: “Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.”
“I am currently a Board of Education member, and have served for 8 years. I am a member of the Ohio School Board Association (OSBA) for 6 years. Past president and current member of OSBA Southeast Region Executive Committee for 6 years.
“I am the Senior Organization Director for the Ohio Farm Bureau, serving Jackson-Vinton, Pike, and Scioto Counties. (32 years).
“I have served as the past President of the Jackson Rotary Club, member of the Elks Lodge #466, Jackson County Livestock Committee, past 4-H Advisor and 4-H Alumni.
“I am the parent of two daughters Mariah and Meredith, both alumni of Jackson High School. I enjoy traveling and volunteering for my community.”
Question 2: “Why are you running for this office?”
“I am seeking to be re-elected because I feel I have and can continue to be a good representation of our board. I want to make a difference and will continue to monitor the best curriculum and activities for our students and staff as well as the financial well-being of our District.
“I will continue to serve our district and work for the betterment of our students, teachers, classified staff and administrators to keep Jackson City School District the best we can be.”
Question 3: “What qualifies you as the ideal candidate?”
“I’m not sure there is a specific qualification that makes me the ideal candidate, but I will continue to do the job that I have done for the past eight years.
“I will be present and spend whatever time I need to spend to serve our District. I will continue to be a voice in Columbus serving on the OSBA Board of Directors at the state and regional levels. As a board member, it is important to be a good listener and be able to make sound decisions for the betterment of our District, and I will continue to do those things.
I am very familiar with budgets, financials, and serving on boards, and those qualities are important in this role as well. I am very proud of JCSD and the education and opportunities we provide our students.”
Name: Robert Kight
Question 1: “Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.”
“I am a 1967 grad at Jackson High School, graduated from Rio Grande College with a BS in education. I have MS from the University of Dayton in educational administration. I have 44 years of experience in public education. 42 years at Jackson High School, 24 as a teacher, 11 as an assistant principal, and nine years as the Athletic and Activities Director.”
Question 2: “Why are you running for this office?”
“I feel I still have a contribution to make to the Jackson City School District.”
Question 3: “What qualifies you as the ideal candidate?”
“My years experience in all the years I have been in the system. I have considerable amount of knowledge about finance, athletics and academics and school organization.”
Note: Candidate Profiles were given to the candidates who are running in select local contested races for the November General Election. The Courier reserved the right to edit for space and/or errors.
