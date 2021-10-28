McARTHUR — There are four candidates on the ballot for the Vinton County Board of Education during the November General Election, however, only three can be elected.
Cindy Strausbaugh is the only incumbent board member seeking re-election, while three other candidates, Scott Phelps, Laura Martin and Scarlet Newton, hope to secure one of the three seats up for vote this year.
Brief questionnaires were given to each candidate. Answers have been lightly edited.
Name: Scott Phelps
Question 1: “Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.”
“Christian, Cold War and Desert Storm era veteran, husband and father of seven children, constitutionalist, technologist.”
Question 2: “Why are you running for this office?”
“To restore local community control of our schools. I really had no desire to run for political office, and school board was never really on my ‘radar.’ Over the past year, I have watched politicians and unelected bureaucrats destroy the country and the way of life that I have spent my life trying to defend. I found myself constantly thinking ‘somebody has to do something,’ and ‘when is somebody going to put a stop to this?’
“This year, it feels like the Lord tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘get off the bench; I need you in the game. You ... are that ‘somebody.’”
Question 3: ”What qualifies you as the ideal candidate?”
“In days past, the more ‘experience’ in politics a candidate had, the more ‘qualified’ they would seem to be. Today, it’s completely different. Our small communities don’t want career politicians telling them how to live their lives and deciding what to teach their children. They want someone like them, that believes in our Constitutional Republic, that will volunteer to serve the community as an elected official and then after their term, return to the community. That’s how our founders saw elected offices as well.
“My promise to the community is to stand against the constant intrusion from federal and state government actors imposing programs like mandatory masking, social emotional learning, racism disguised as equity programs, and sexually perverted and explicit curriculum on our students in exchange for ‘grant’ money.
“Too many times, parents have voiced their concerns about school policies and have been overruled by the board in favor of these government programs despite the damage it does to our children and our community.
“Our county deserves a school system dedicated to teaching our children what they need to know to excel in life. Our current school board has failed to stand up and say no to these big city politicians dictating how we ought to live our lives. It’s time for that to change.”
Name: Cindy Strausbaugh
Question 1: “Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.”
“My name is Cindy Strausbaugh. I am a life-long resident of Vinton County and a graduate of Vinton County High School. My daughter is a graduate of VCHS, and my three grandchildren are currently enrolled in Vinton County schools.
“I graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and received my Certification as a Public Accountant six months after graduation. I retired from Ohio University as the Associate Controller of the Ohio University Foundation, served as Clerk of the Village of Wilkesville and have provided consulting services to non profits within the Athens area.
“I currently serve as Finance Manager of the Athens County Foundation, Chair of the Vinton County School Education Foundation and Board Member of the Wilton Civic Association.”
Question 2: “Why are you running for this office?”
“I am running for re-election to the Vinton County School Board because I believe in the children of Vinton County and know they are entitled to quality education in a safe environment. I am committed to kids, and I truly value our community.
“I served as chair of the levy campaign to provide operating funds for the school system, as well as co-chaired the levy campaigns for building the new schools in the county. I have served as a member of the Gallia Vinton Educational Service Center from 2000-2001 and as a member of the Vinton County School Board from 2001-2006 and 2016 to the present.
“I have and will continue to work diligently to provide our students with as many opportunities as possible, both in and out of the classroom. I will continue to advocate for improvements in the educational process and support the people who work daily to enhance the well being of our students.
“My record of service should instill confidence in your vote. Let’s continue to prepare our students to be successful by providing them with the best education and support system possible!”
Question 3: ”What qualifies you as the ideal candidate?”
“I believe I am an ideal candidate for the Vinton County School Board because of my past and present service and my years of experience as a member on the board. I am knowledgeable about the policies and procedures of the board, as governed by the Ohio State School Board Association and the State of Ohio.
“In addition, my education and experience in accounting, especially within the governmental and fund accounting areas, is extremely helpful in understanding budgets, spending, funding and audits related to the school system.”
Name: Laura Martin
Question 1: “Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.”
“I’m a graduate of Upper Arlington High School. I’m a licensed managing cosmetologist. I’ve been a resident of Vinton County since 1995. I’m retired from The Inn and Spa at Cedar Falls and a member of Locust Grove Church. I have two sons and a daughter who all are successful adults. Four grandchildren. One in dental college and both older ones employed. Two boys attend South Elementary in Vinton County.
“I love to volunteer. I’m the leader of OC Christmas Shoeboxes and shared prayer ministries. I really enjoy bringing kids together with fun activities. Kids need the outdoors and need to make new friends all over. I camp, fish and travel in Ohio. I love living in Vinton County.”
Question 2: “Why are you running for this office?”
“We need board members that will listen to the parents and community members, to act on their concerns. I will be the watchful eye for the unhealthy issues that are currently filtering into our nation, states and county schools. I will search to be sure all possible state and federal funding is used and used properly. I will work to bring academic learning up to a higher level for all students.
“Parents need someone who will stand for and be a voice for their rights as students and parents. I want to encourage parents to be more active in the education of their children. To encourage them to discuss the issues and seek peaceful solutions to achieve a high standard of education and morals that will lead to their children’s success in life. In summary, I will work hard to be their trusted voice when they can’t be there.”
Question 3: “What qualifies you as the ideal candidate?”
“Currently I’m HUD Commissioner since April 2020 and Vinton County Council Parent-Rep since April 2019. My youngest son graduated and two grandsons are attending Vinton County Schools.
“I have time to review the current standards in Vinton County schools to determine which areas are working well and which areas need improvement. I also have the time to study how the current national educational issues, theories and mandates will affect the Vinton County schools.
“Over the 25 plus years I have lived in Vinton County, I have developed relationships and believe that my opinions and morals are respected and therefore would be trusted to act on their behalf. I believe that the people of Vinton County deserve to have a school system that they can be proud of and that will enhance their quality of life.”
Name: Scarlet Newton
Question 1: “Tell our readers a little about yourself.”
I am a 2005 graduate of Vinton County High School and Buckeye Hills Career Center. I am a nurse by profession and currently work at a local hospital. I am a mother to three kids who attend Vinton County Local Schools.
Question 2: “Why are you running for this office?”
“I am running for this office for many reasons. First, making sure the children of Vinton County receive the best education possible and allowing the students who need some extra help the capabilities to achieve that success as well is extremely important to me. If elected, I will work hard to ensure that every student in the district is permitted the same educational opportunities and seeing to it that every student is given additional resources if they require them to achieve success.
“Secondly, I want to make sure Critical Race Theory does not find its way into our school system. Thirdly, I would love to see more parent and community involvement at the board meetings. The current superintendent does not provide any answers to the growing number of questions provided to him by the parents and community. Parent voices, frustrations, and concerns are not being heard. This includes parent concerns over mandating masks. I believe the decision to put a medical device on children needs to be left up to the parent, not the superintendent and five board members.”
Question 3: “What qualifies you as the ideal candidate?”
“I would love to hear from parents and concerned community members at the board meetings about issues they are facing within our school system and ways that the board can work with the parents to create a trusting relationship within the community that elect them. If elected, being a school board member will be a new path for me to venture. I will have a lot to learn but I feel as with any job, knowledge comes with experience.
“If I am elected I want to attend workshops and seminars that will help prepare me for the school board and allow me to become an asset to our school system, community, parents, and students. I will work and fight hard to provide transparency to the voters, community and parents of the county.”
Note: Candidate Profiles were given to the candidates who are running in select local contested races for the November General Election. The Courier reserved the right to edit for space and/or errors.
