WELLSTON — Incumbent Republican D. Keith Woolum, who’s seeking re-election for a fourteen term in the May Primary Election, will be facing, Republican Angela Spangler.
Woolum and Spangler are vying for a full term commencing Jan. 1, 2021. However, only one candidate can receive the Republican nomination.
Brief questionnaires were given to each candidate. Answers have been lightly edited.
D. Keith Woolum, Republican
Question 1: “Why are you running for this office?”
“I enjoy working with the administration and public to make Wellston a better place to live.”
Question 2: “What qualifies you as the ideal candidate?”
“I have over 25 years of experience as First Ward Councilman. I currently serve as chairman of the health and safety committee, member of the planning committee, and chairman of the volunteer firefighter dependent fund. I also serve as president of the Jackson County Health Board.”
Question 3: “In your opinion, what are the most crucial issues facing the office you seek? How do you plan on dealing with these issues?”
“The most crucial issues facing the city are upgrading our infrastructure, eliminating drug houses, and bringing new business to our fair city. The current administration and council are currently working together on these issues. We have come a long way in our city; however, there is still much to accomplish, and I hope to remain a part of the team.”
Angela Spangler, Republican
Question 1: “Why are you running for this office?”
“I have lived in Wellston my entire life. I love this community. I love its people. I even love its fickle weather. I have so many fond memories of growing up here that I would not trade for anything. I am thankful to my little hometown for the nurturing and freedom it gave me growing up.”
“It is very important to me that my children and grandchildren are able to look back fondly on their time here as well. If we take an honest look at things, though, we will see that the way we have been doing things isn’t working.”
“We need to attract new businesses and community members, but we have to commit to changing our approach if we want better results. This is the primary reason I have chosen to run for council.”
Question 2: “What qualifies you as the ideal candidate?”
“I currently hold an executive leadership position with a non-profit community service organization.”
“As the Director of Organizational Excellence, it is my job to challenge the way we have been doing things to keep my organization moving forward towards excellence.”
“I am passionate about growth and development, and I firmly believe that a similar approach on Council — of challenging the status quo and striving towards continuous improvement — is something that Wellston desperately needs.”
Question 3: “In your opinion, what are the most crucial issues facing the office you seek? How do you plan on dealing with these issues?”
“I want Wellston to be the kind of place that families and businesses can picture themselves settling down in. To get to that point, we have to be development-friendly.”
“We must address our crumbling infrastructure and aesthetic issues alike and commit to steady progress towards our goals. We must use the data and information available to us to make decisions that will make a positive impact on our community. And — we must work together to make this all happen.”
Note: Candidate Profiles were given to the candidates who are running in local contested races for the May Primary Election. Candidates then had until Wednesday, April 21, 2021, to return their profile for free publication. The Vinton-Jackson Courier reserved the right to edit for space and/or errors.
