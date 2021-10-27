WELLSTON — There are four candidates on the ballot for Wellston City School Board during the November General Election, however, only three can be elected.
Incumbents, Terry Gill and Jennifer Ousley Pittman, are both seeking re-election, while challengers Roger Rader and John Jackson (write-in), are hoping to secure a seat instead.
Longtime board member, Gretchen Crabtree, didn’t seek re-election. Crabtree is finishing out her fourth, four-year term (16 years) on school board.
Brief questionnaires were given to each candidate. Answers have been lightly edited.
Name: Terry Gill
Question 1: “Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.”
“I graduated from Wellston City Schools in 1976.
“I worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber for twelve years. Still working for Red Spot Paint (34 years as technical service Representative).
“I have worked in the Wellston City School District since 1986 as a coach (basketball and one year baseball).”
“I am a school board member currently, completing my 16th year.
“I’ve been involved in Wellston city recreation for 10 years in many capacities. Ohio High School basketball, baseball, and volleyball official for multiple years.
“I am married to Peggy and have four children — Zach, Ginger, Penny and Wendy.”
Question 2: “Why are you running for this office?”
“To continue to be a voice for the citizens of Wellston. Also to make decisions that are best for the students, staff and administration of the district. Continue to hire local people when possible.”
Question 3: “What qualifies you as the ideal candidate?”
“I have no agenda coming into this next term.
“My goals are to continue a financially sound district and to maintain a good communication stream between district and community. To help support the administration to give Wellston student the best possible education. To work to hire the best possible superintendent that continues the work already started.
“My mission statement is the same today as it was in 2005: To continue the educational achievement already started, but to develop better communication between students, teachers and administration.”
Name: Jennifer Ousley Pittman
Question 1: “Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.”
“I am an alumni of Wellston City Schools, born and raised here. My husband, Pete, and I now are raising our own family here. I have worked at the Jackson County Veterans Service Office for over 23 years so I have a lot of experience in public service.”
Question 2: “Why are you running for this office?”
“This would be my second term on the school board if re-elected. I think in my four years I have helped get some things done, but there are still more that need to be completed.”
Question 3: “What qualifies you as the ideal candidate?”
“I am here for to try and make our school district a better place for our kids. I will work with the parents, students, faculty, staff and community members to make sure our students get the best educational experience available.”
Name: John Jackson (write-in)
Question 1: “Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.”
“My wife Mindy and I have been married for 17 years. We have three sons, Josh, Justin and Jase. For the past twenty years, I have owned and operated my own construction company, Jackson Brothers Construction. I am seeking election to the Wellston City School Board and am asking for your support.”
Question 2: “Why are you running for this office?”
“We have three sons in the Wellston School District, two who currently attend Wellston City Schools.
“I currently volunteer a lot of time to the youth in our town and truly care about the kids, their futures and helping them be successful in their lives. I know many of the kids and parents in the district.
“I am running to ensure all the students in our schools receive the best education and opportunities we can provide to them. Our district is blessed with great administrators, teachers, staff and students.
“We as school board members must work together and with our administrators to provide the necessary opportunities for each student so they can reach their full potential.”
Question 3: “What qualifies you as the ideal candidate?”
“As a father of three very active boys, I know firsthand the challenges parents face. With my experience in the business community and involvement with the Wellston City School District, I have seen areas we can improve. I was shown at a young age that community service and hard work are extremely important. I am ready to serve and work hard for the kids in our district.”
Name: Roger Rader
Question 1: “Tell our readers a little bit about yourself.”
“I am a lifelong resident of Wellston and attended Wellston City Schools. I graduated in 1970 and went to the University of Miami in Florida and Rio Grande College. I am married to Jane and have a son, Steven and daughter, Brandi. My grandson, Mason, is a fourth grade student at Wellston Intermediate.”
Question 2: “Why are you running for this office?”
“To help make sure our children in the district get the best well rounded education possible without certain interference like C.R.T. being in our schools. We have some critical decision to make now, but I was on the board when we hired Karen, and I think we can do as good this time. Also we need to bring back some normalcy to our BOE. Which we seem to have lost somehow recently.”
Question 3: “What qualifies you as the ideal candidate?”
“I have served on Wellston City Council at different times in the past and on Wellston Board of Education many times starting in the 70s. This vast experience prepares me for what is ahead and our district. I also think my honesty, integrity and no hidden agenda makes me well qualified for this position.”
Note: Candidate Profiles were given to the candidates who are running in select local contested races for the November General Election. The Courier reserved the right to edit for space and/or errors.
