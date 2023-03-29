Capers to retire Friday after 28 year VCNB Career

Ellen Capers Will Retire Friday After 28 Year VCNB Career
Ellen Capers loves her job. That’s why it comes as a surprise to some that she’s retiring this month but the rationale behind her decision makes perfect sense. “I love my job but I have other things to do that I love more,” she said.
Ellen came to work for the bank in 1995 because she wanted to meet people in her new community. Her first job was as a part time teller, a perfect fit for her life because it allowed her to work and still handle responsibilities at home. “I knew I wanted a job when we moved here. I had potential I wasn’t using staying at home. I needed to meet people here and I knew a job would help with that.”
Ellen’s family moved to Vinton County when her husband John was transferred to a position at Austin Powder. She was born in raised in Yorkville, a town in eastern Ohio, right along the Ohio River. She and John built a life together in the Cadiz area before opportunity came knocking and they agreed to move for John’s work.
With two school aged children, Ellen had opportunity to meet other parents through their school activities but being a bank teller introduced her to a huge swath of the community. She says she loved being a teller, especially on the busy days. “People think I’m nuts when I say that I liked the first of the month but I just really enjoy staying busy. I like paperwork and filing and putting things in order. My dad was a clerk for Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel so I think it comes inherent from Dad,” she laughed.
When she expressed interest in full time work, opportunities became available to be part time as a teller and in other areas of the bank until a full time position became available in the Loan Records Department. “I feel like Loan Records was the perfect job for me and that I was the perfect fit for the job,” she explained.
This department takes care of the loans after they have been closed. She said the processes have changed a lot during her career but the principles of record keeping are the same.
As much as she loves her work, Ellen has been feeling a pull to retire for a while. When she and John sold their home in the country to move to McArthur in 2020, life changed drastically. This change brought her closer to friends, walking for fitness became more convenient, and she has a nice yard to enjoy. “I don’t know what it is but life feels more laid back. I love living in town, being closer to family and friends, working in the yard or just relaxing outside. I’m looking forward to being able to do the things I enjoy without worry that I have to get up for work the next morning.”
Retirement will allow her to visit her 94 year-old parents in eastern Ohio more often. Her family also includes three grown children, nine grandkids and four great grandkids.
What else will she do with her time? Well, Ellen loves to paint so she plans to do more of that as well. She has been busy painting her house one room at a time. When she’s done with her own home, she plans to help friends with their painting projects. “What can I say? I love it! Honestly, it’s all about the house right now. I’m enjoying painting and freshening things up room by room. I’m looking forward to working in my flowers this year and having time to enjoy it,” she explained.
When asked what advice she has for someone entering the workforce, Ellen had some practical tips that can help anyone looking to be a better employee. “Overall, you need to be a friendly person and be willing to help others. Work is better when you’re willing to get along with others. And you really should be conscientious about your job, whatever it may be. Think about how what you are doing will affect someone else. If I’m filing something and I put it in the wrong place, that will cause more work for the next person who needs that file. Your being conscientious makes life better for everyone and for you,” she said. “Understand the magnitude of not getting it right. You may suffer for your mistake but so could coworkers and customers.”
Ellen surrounds herself with positive messages like with a bracelet that says “choose happy” and with a rather large collection of Life is Good shirts. “I like to have a good attitude and I think I’m a mostly happy person. It’s just good to have the reminders around!”
Ellen will celebrate her last day on the job Friday with a luncheon with coworkers. Best wishes to Ellen as she welcomes this next happy chapter of her life!
Brandi Betts is the marketing manager for Vinton County National Bank.
