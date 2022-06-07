COLUMBUS — Recently passed legislation by the Ohio General Assembly will bring investment to multiple construction projects in southern Ohio.
Now waiting the signature from Gov. Mike DeWine, House Bill 687 is the state’s biennial capital budget- this time rising to the sum of $3.5 billion.
The Republican governor has expressed his support for the legislation which passed the Ohio Senate with unanimous support and only eight dissenting votes in the Ohio House of Representatives.
“I thank the General Assembly for their partnership in supporting these important projects across Ohio which will make a tremendous impact and continue job growth in our state,” DeWine said. “House Bill 687 also creates a significant and historic investment into our state parks, which are true gems which can be enjoyed by all Ohioans and those who support our tourism industry.”
Here’s how that funding will be spread out among Vinton, Jackson, and other neighboring counties.
Vinton County
Vinton County will be receiving three separate grants, totaling $825,000. Receiving the primary share is the Rio Grande Community College Expansion project, which will receive $500,000.
Brown Township will be receiving $225,000 for the Moonville Rail Trail, whereas Elk Township will receive $100,000 for Hotel McArthur.
As Terri Fetherolf of the Vinton County Commissioners office told the Courier, the funding coming to the 183-year-old hotel will be used for engineering and architect costs.
At the request of the Vinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau, an engineer will assess the feasibility of building a third floor with mansard roof, in addition to addressing known foundation and basement issues.
“The goal of the project architect will provide complete interior and exterior designs in keeping with the goal of a historically accurate renovation in the period of 1840-1920,” said Fetherolf in an email.
The Moonville Rail Trail will use the $225,000 to both assist with bridge design and engineering expenses, while also being leveraged as match toward a future grant application. This future project would establish an uninterrupted trial from Zaleski to Mineral by installing the final two bridges over Raccoon Creek.
According to Fetherolf, the Moonville Rail Trail Association submitted the funding request on behalf of the Vinton County Commissioners, who own the property.
“We would like to thank Senator Bob Peterson, Representative Jay Edwards, and Vinton County Auditor Cindy Owings-Waugh for their help and support,” she said.
Jackson County
A total of $290,000 will go towards funding projects in Jackson County- the Hammertown Lake Improvements Project, Wellston Sport Complex, and improvements to the Jackson County Fairgrounds 4-H building.
Previously receiving $75,000 to build an ADA-compliant kayak launch, parking and sidewalk, and additional $150,000 will go to the Hammertown Lake project.
$100,000 for The Wellston Sport Complex will receive $100,000 and the Jackson County Fairgrounds will receive $40,000.
Sen. Bob Peterson, R-Washington Court House, joined the rest of Ohio Senate in the support vote. His Senate District 17 includes Jackson County along with all or portions of Clinton, Fayette, Gallia, Highland, Lawrence, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, and Vinton counties.
“I am thrilled we were able to secure funding for so many important projects,” said Peterson in a released statement. “From agriculture to the arts and from education to athletics, these projects will greatly help enhance the quality of life, economic development, and job growth in the 17th District today and for generations to come.”
Pike County
Under the legislation, $285,000 would go towards Pike County. The majority, $225,000, would be used to upgrade the dam at Cave Lake in Latham according to the office of Rep. Shane Wilkin, R-Hillsboro.
The Pike Heritage Museum would receive $60,000 for replacement of the metal roof, gutters, downspouts, and a handicap accessible entry door.
“I appreciate the inclusion of these Pike County projects in the capital bill,” said Wilkin in a released statement.
Other neighboring counties:
Ross
- Chillicothe Paint Creek Recreational Trail: $215,000
Scioto
- Franklin Furnace Park: $200,000
- Portsmouth Market Square Park: $150,000
- Scioto County Agriculture Society Improvements: $100,000
- Scioto County Heritage Museum Restoration: $10,000
Other funding opportunities exist through the $100 million set aside for school security grants and $50 million for the construction or renovation of county jails.
The Facilities Construction Commission would award grants of up to $100,000 per school building to eligible public school districts and chartered non-public schools. This funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Vinton County currently rents beds from the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail, but has to transport inmates to Monroe and Montgomery counties when there is not enough space. Pike County, similarly has to house inmates outside the county.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@vintonjacksoncourier.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
