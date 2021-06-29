MADISON TOWNSHIP — In the early morning hours Sunday, two vehicles collided on State Route 233 in Madison Township.
At approximately 12:32 a.m. on Sunday, June 27, emergency personnel were dispatched to a two vehicle crash involving a motor vehicle and a side-by-side on State Route 233 near Sardis Road, in Madison Township.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s report, a 2016 Chevorlet Mailbu, driven by Brittany M. Bennett, 22, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, was traveling northwest on State Route 233. Bennett’s vehicle struck a 2021 Can-Am Maverick, side-by-side, operated by Andrew R. Moore, 21, of Oak Hill, in the rear.
Moore sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported by Jackson County E.M.S. to a nearby landing zone. He was then subsequently flown by Med Flight to O.S.U. Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio for additional medical treatment. Bennett was uninjured.
A passenger in the Bennett’s vehicle, Clayton Hale, 20 of Oak Hill, was not injured. The passenger in the side-by-side, Ethan D. Hall, 21 of Jackson, was treated at the scene by Jackson County E.M.S.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Jackson County E.M.S., Madison-Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, the Ohio Investigative Unit, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash remains under investigation, however, charges against Bennett are pending review of a prosecuting attorney.
