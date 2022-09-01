Career fair features many area businesses

PIKETON – The OhioMeansJobs (OMJ) Career Center at Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) will be hosting its annual Career Fair event between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Multipurpose Building at the Pike County Fairgrounds (311 Mill Street, Piketon).
This event will feature a variety of area businesses such as: Kenworth, Southern Ohio Medical Center, Bellisio Foods, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Southern Ohio Communications Services (SOCS), General Mills, Homeland Credit Union, Shawnee State University, Adena Health Systems, Ross County Correctional Institute, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and more. There will be multiple open positions available ranging from customer service, general labor to health care, logistics, and more.
The positions available during this event are in Pike, Ross, Scioto, Adams, and Jackson Counties. To help job seekers prepare for this opportunity, the OMJ Career Center of Pike County (941 Market Street in Piketon) is currently assisting with job seekers with creating and updating resumes, as well as providing interviewing tips and best practices. These services are at no-cost for job seekers.
“This year’s Career Fair Event is going to be showcasing some of the best careers that are available in our area,” stated Erica Jones, OMJ Career Center Supervisor. “Our hope is that everyone who is interested in these opportunities will attend the event to connect with the representatives and discover a new future with a new career.”
This event is open to the public and requires no cost to attend. Doors open to the public at 5:00 pm. For more information, please contact the OhioMeansJobs Career Center at (740) 289 - 2371 or visit workforcebusinessdevelopment.org or pikeonestop.org. Follow us on Facebook for up-to-date information.
