Career fair features many area businesses

PIKETON – The OhioMeansJobs (OMJ) Career Center at Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) will be hosting its annual Career Fair event between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Multipurpose Building at the Pike County Fairgrounds (311 Mill Street, Piketon).

