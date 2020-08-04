Through the federal CARES Act, Vinton County, alongside municipalities in the county, received a total of $421,565, County Auditor Cindy Waugh Thompson reported.
This funding is a portion of the $350 million distributed as relief funding for Ohio.
The funds can be used for unexpected expenditures incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic after March 1, 2020. Examples of this include purchase of face masks, plexiglass partitions, deep cleaning and hand sanitizer for employees. Waugh noted that other projects can be proposed for this funding if they would help to ensure physical distancing measures. For example, some CARES recipients have chosen to purchase video equipment so that employees can work from home and can have digital meetings.
Funds will be distributed to various jurisdictions in the county after the legislative bodies pass a resolution requesting the funding. Only The Village of McArthur’s resolution has been received so far, Waugh reported.
That breaks down to be distributed as the following:
- Vinton County — $421,565.60
- McArthur — $67,450.50
- Zaleski — $10,539.14
- Hamden — $33,725.25
- Wilkesville — $10,539.15
- Brown Township — $7,520.08
- Clinton Township — $6,182.56
- Eagle Township — $4,906.09
- Elk Township — $7,174.32
- Harrison Township — $8,297.06
- Jackson Township — $8,574.55
- Knox Township — $6,967.86
- Madison Township — $3,937.63
- Richland Township — $10,048.04
- Swan Township — $7,142.68
- Vinton Township — $8,888.12
- Wilkesville Township — $8,349.78
CARES Act funding was essentially divided in half: half went to the county, and the other half went to villages and townships. So far, the village and township portion of CARES funding has incurred less than $70,000 worth of expenses. The county portion has incurred $121,507.91 worth of expenses, with $99,359 of that going toward proposed projects that aren’t yet approved.
Auditor Waugh noted that the CARES funding distribution occurs in phases. The first phase dealt with expenses related to the virus that were made before CARE funding was approved. The later phases deal with entities receiving funding submitting project proposals. In the final phase, money not encumbered will be sent back to the Auditor’s office.
Each municipality will have until Oct. 15, 2020 to encumber the funds on appropriate items. Any unspent money leftover will be returned to the Auditor’s office to be re-appropriated. In December, entities must return all unexpended funds to the Auditor’s office, and after that, the Auditor’s office will need to return the unexpended money to the Ohio Office of Budget and Management.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.