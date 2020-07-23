JACKSON — A seat on the Jackson County Board of Health has changed occupants during the middle of the coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis.
Megan Malone, who has served since April 2015 as the City of Jackson’s appointment to the Jackson County Board of Health, has served out her term.
“I learned so much during my time as the City of Jackson representative to the Jackson County Board of Health,” explained Malone. “I encourage residents to be aware of the variety of things the Health Board is responsible for and all the efforts it takes to help a county like Jackson stay safe and be healthy for now and for the future.”
Malone said, “Public health is an amazing field of study. If you are ever asked to be a health board member, I encourage you to not only do so but also be an active member who will help the community where you live.”
Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston offered the following praise for Malone: “Megan was wonderful to work with and the Health Department’s staff and I will miss her presence! She had valuable input into many of the programs that the health department operates and has a genuine passion for community service. Even though her term on the Board of Health has ended, I know that our community will continue to benefit from her service in her role as the Director of the Lillian Jones Museum.”
In her stead, Jackson Mayor Randy Evans has appointed, longtime Jackson resident, Tony Castina, to represent the City of Jackson.
“I would like to thank Mayor Randy Evans for the opportunity to serve and the Jackson County Health Department for their warm welcome,” stated Castina. “I look forward to representing the city of Jackson on the Board of Health especially during these trying times.”
Castina was born and raised in Alliance, Ohio, and moved to Jackson in 2001. He is married to wife, Chrissy for 20 years, and they have two children, Allie (14) and Nick (10). He is currently employed as a resident engineer at Kenworth Trucking Company and he also serves as a board member on the Jackson Property Commission and serves as President of the Big Red Diamond Club.
