BUTCHEL — A cat found after a fire in a Butchel home is recovering after being aided by Athens County EMS early Tuesday.
York Township Volunteer Fire Department was alerted at 4:36 a.m. Tuesday to the fire at a residence on Bank Street.
The 911 Emergency Communications Center initiated automatic mutual aid. Nelsonville Division of Fire, Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Department, Murray City Volunteer Fire Department and Ward Township Volunteer Fire Department were also toned.
According to York Township VFD, seven trucks and 15 men arrived at the scene within a few minutes of being alerted. The fire was contained to the kitchen. Damage included smoke damage throughout the house and water damage in the kitchen.
The homeowner, Pam Sullivan escaped the fire with her dog.
After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found the homeowner's cat in the home. It was taken to the Athens County EMS vehicle for some oxygen.
"EMT Michelle Morgan and Paramedic Jennifer Little, from Nelsonville Station No. 54, did a great job bringing the cat back and returning it to the home owner," the York Township VFD.
The cat is doing well and is recuperating at a family member's home.
Besides the fire departments, Nelsonville Police Department also responded to the scene.
