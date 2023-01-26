WELLSTON – Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School recently announced that it is closing at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
Catholic School To Close in May
- By Miles Layton Editor
-
- Updated
- 0
WELLSTON – Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School recently announced that it is closing at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
“The school has served generations of families in Wellston since it’s founding in 1907, playing an important role in the history of our community,” wrote Father Thomas Herge in a letter sent last week to Sts. Peter and Paul School families. “Sadly, the projected enrollment and expenses are not sufficient to justify operation.”
The school did not return calls for comment.
Herge wrote that the last day of operation for the school is May 26. Students between grades pre-K and eighth grade attend the school located on South York Avenue.
“While I know this news is hard to comprehend, it is the most prudent decision for the parishes in Jackson County,” he wrote. “Evaluation and study have made it clear that our parish is no longer able to continue to operate a school. This very difficult decision has been made with the approval of Bishop Earl Fernandes and the guidance of the Office of Catholic Schools.”
Herge’s letter said the Office of Catholic Schools would soon be providing information to families about enrollment possibilities at the other Catholic schools in our region, including Bishop Flaget in Chillicothe and St. John the Evangelist in Logan.
“I know that these options might not be convenient for all of our families, but please know that these communities will welcome you with open arms and work with you to create a smooth transition,” he wrote. “Families with Ed Choice will easily be able to transfer their scholarships to another school.”
To the parishioners, Herge wrote, the school has been a rich part of our parish’s history.
“We should take great pride in the good it has brought to our families and beyond. But this is not the end for us,” he said. “Now is the time to remember with gratitude all we have been able to do and to work together as a parish community to chart the course for our future. Our mission remains the same: to bring the Good News of Jesus Christ to the people of Jackson County. May we learn from the Lord new ways of fulfilling this mission.”
The school opened its doors in August 1908 with less than 50 in kindergarten through grade eight, according to the school’s website. Built on hundreds of years of tradition in American Catholic education, the school began forging its own identity in the Appalachian community of Wellston, where a school in the Catholic tradition had never previously existed.
The school remains in the original building, built in 1907 to house both church and school temporarily. However, over 100 years later, the school and church both remain with the upper level consisting of five classrooms and the media center and the lower level the school office and church.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.