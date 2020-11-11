According to new guidelines put out on Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wearing a face covering can help protect the wearer as much as those around them from contracting COVID-19.
By wearing a cloth face mask, wearers prevent the spread of exhaled particles that could contain the virus. A cloth mask can also keep those same particles from being inhaled when worn properly.
Multiple studies have shown that by wearing a mask, transmission can be cut by nearly 70 percent in various instances, according to the CDC.
Several factors are considered when determining how effective a mask can be. The CDC has stated that by increasing the number of cloth layers and the thread count, masks can block more particles from entering the body.
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Faucci, stated on MSNBC, "You protect others, their mask protects you, and your mask also protects you."
