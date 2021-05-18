WELLSTON — Mark your calendars now readers! The fifth annual “Celebration of Our Nation" in Wellston will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
This year, the event will once again be a team venture, between Wellston Main Street (WMS), The Vinton-Jackson Courier, and its parent company, APG Media of Ohio. The goal is to have a fun, safe event for the entire community.
As the health pandemic continues, APG and WMS will both work together to make this event safe as possible.
Wellston Main Street President Tom Downard told The Courier that Wellston Main Street and its members are very pleased to once again partner with APG Media on its 4th of July Celebration of Our Nation.
Mark Cohen, president of APG Media of Ohio, stated "We are excited once again to be community partners with Wellston Main Street for Celebration of Our Nation. I can speak for most people when I say, we are all already for this. This is the ideal event for family fun and we will be following all COVID-19 protocols at that time so we do hope we make this an event to remember."
Don't forget about the hometown activities from years past, such as the parade and the awesome fireworks display! The success of these events are made possible by community sponsors.
A schedule of events and more information regarding activities will be released in the near future. The big entertainment will be RockHouse, who is Ohio's ultimate Hair-band and Iconic Rock Experience. The group is based in Columbus, Ohio.
If any local vendors would like more information on how to participate, please email APG Media of Ohio Events Director Brittany Davis bdavis@adamspg.com. To learn more about becoming a sponsor, please contact Teresa Ross at teresa@vintonjacksoncourier.com.
