Child found held in cage in local home, Hocking Sheriff reports

LOGAN — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that they have arrested one person and are looking for two more, after investigators allegedly found a toddler caged in a crib at their residence.
On Sunday, Sept.18, according to a report on the sheriff’s Facebook page, detectives, with the assistance of the Logan-Hocking Special Response Team, executed a search warrant at a residence on Bear Run Road, in connection with a sexual assault investigation.
When law enforcement personnel entered the residence, which the report says was in “deplorable condition,” they allegedly found a three-year-old child secured inside a cage (apparently a crib with a folding gate on top, judging by published news photos), which was secured with zip ties. The enclosure was allegedly filled with bugs, soiled bedding, and a cup full of spoiled milk. A two-year-old was also found walking around the residence holding a methamphetamine pipe, the report alleges.
The parents of the children fled the residence, the report says. The grandmother of the infants, who has custody of the children, was taken into custody.
The two toddlers were taken into emergency custody with the help of South Central Ohio Job And Family Services and placed in emergency foster care.
The grandmother, Ella Webb, 61 of Logan, was arrested and charged with endangering children, a third-degree felony. She was transported to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Jail to await her arraignment in Hocking County Municipal Court.
Additionally, third-degree felony charges of endangering children were filed against the parents, Franklin “TJ” Varney, 38, and Megan Smith, 25, both of Logan. Nationwide arrest warrants were requested from the court.
Hocking County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Caleb J. Moritz said, “I very, very strongly encourage Mr. Varney and Ms. Smith to immediately surrender themselves to law enforcement. If they choose to run from their responsibilities, as they did tonight, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office will tirelessly leverage every local, state, and federal resource available to bring these two to justice.”
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals is encouraged to contact the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office at 740-385-2131 or send an anonymous text message to 740-380-HCSO.
