JACKSON — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continues searching for 42-year-old Michael Tilley, of Jackson.
The children who were taken by their father, Tilley, defied a court order have been located. The suspect’s wife took them to a relative that turned them over to authorities about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24.
Tilley remains at-large. It is noted that he (Tilley) has violent tendencies and has an arrest warrant for a probation violation.
He described as a white male, 6’1” tall, weighing approximately 145lbs, with brown hair and eyes.
If you have seen Tilley or know his whereabouts, contact the Jackson County Sheriffs Office by calling 911 or 740-286-6464.
