WILKESVILLE — Four chimpanzees — April, Anna, Lucy, and Cash — have been rescued from the Union Ridge Wildlife Center by officials from the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries–accredited Save the Chimps chimpanzee sanctuary in Florida.


