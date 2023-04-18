WILKESVILLE — Four chimpanzees — April, Anna, Lucy, and Cash — have been rescued from the Union Ridge Wildlife Center by officials from the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries–accredited Save the Chimps chimpanzee sanctuary in Florida.
Last week's rescue follows formal complaints to both the ODA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which also assisted with funding the animals’ sanctuary care, according to a press release from PETA.
There are other wild animals who remain at Urban Ridge Wildlife Center.
"PETA understands that information regarding other dangerous wild animals will be released soon," said PETA Spokesperson David Perle. "The Ohio Department of Agriculture has an impressive history of placing confiscated animals in reputable facilities wherever possible, and we are confident they’ll be able to secure appropriate placement for the remaining animals, as they did for these four chimpanzees."
In October, Cyril "CY" Vierstra, owner of Union Ridge Wildlife Center, pleaded guilty to stealing public funds to pay for personal expenses and to support the nonprofit roadside zoo he operated.
Vierstra admitted to PETA that he had kept Tonka — who appeared alongside actor Alan Cumming in the film Buddy — from July 2021 to February 2022, after his former owner falsely claimed to PETA that he had died and brought him to Vierstra in violation of a federal court order requiring that he be sent to an accredited sanctuary, according to PETA's press release. PETA was able to locate Tonka and arrange for his transfer to Save the Chimps, where he’s reported to be thriving.
PETA had called on the ODA to investigate Vierstra's failure to notify the agency of his possession of a chimpanzee named Tonka — who was part of a PETA federal Endangered Species Act lawsuit — and his failure to obtain and submit the legally required import permit and health certificates for him, according to a press release PETA.
“It’s a happy new chapter for these four chimpanzees, who will have a great life, with lush grounds to explore and the opportunity to socialize with others of their kind,” PETA General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet said in a statement issued Monday. “PETA urges everyone to steer clear of roadside zoos as if animals’ lives depend on it—because they do.”
In February, Vierstra was ordered to pay $339,717 in restitution and sentenced to 59 months in prison — just shy of the maximum sentence of five years.
Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit identified $287,565.11 in VInton Township funds that were stolen, plus more than $18,000 in interest and fees owed to the Internal Revenue Service for unremitted tax withholdings attributable to Vierstra. The township paid $11,036.63 of the IRS interest and fees, with $7,682.49 still outstanding.
The investigation and audit originated with a complaint on July 9, 2020, after Vinton County Auditor Cindy Waugh was informed of insufficient funds in Vinton Township’s account. She found various questionable charges to township debit and credit cards assigned to fiscal officer Vierstra, according to the prosecutor’s office.
The subsequent audit and investigation determined that between January 2016 and July 2020, Vierstra used the township debit and credit cards, and issued checks on the township bank account for expenditures for his personal benefit, renovations to his residence, and URWC, according to the prosecutor’s office.
The investigation also uncovered evidence that Vierstra created and uttered numerous false records, including invoices, billing slips and other purchase and payment documents, along with falsifying copies of township trustee minutes, to disguise the true nature and purpose of various personal expenditures. Those false and fictitious records were provided by Vierstra to the IPA as supporting documentation for certain questioned expenditures during the 2018-2019 financial audit of Vinton Township, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Vierstra was ordered to forfeit to Vinton Township a golf cart, tractor and other property associated with the zoo he operated.
PETA — whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to use for entertainment” and which opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview— has facilitated the rescues of 24 chimpanzees from the entertainment industry, the pet trade, and roadside zoos such as the Union Ridge Wildlife Center.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.