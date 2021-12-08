JACKSON — Beautiful weather greeted a large crowd for the popular Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home’s “Christmas Cheer from Yesteryear” remembrance celebration.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, the funeral home staff invited the community to take a step back in time with them and enjoy the sights and sounds from Christmas past.

The event, focused on remembrance, celebrated one decade this year, and was free and open to the entire community. The event wasn’t held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Inside the funeral home was two trees of remembrance, which had ornaments (2020 and 2021) that had names honoring those loved ones who passed away. Folks also had the opportunity to make their own remembrance ornaments at the event.

Outside the funeral home, the sidewalks and the curbs surrounding the funeral home were lined with luminaries to honor those loved ones who passed on. The community could also enjoy free horse-drawn trolley rides and motorized trolley car rides throughout the downtown streets of Jackson.

Also, outside of the funeral home, folks could take “A Journey to Bethlehem,” which was a live nativity scene with many different animals. Two of the popular animals enjoyed by the children were the pair of camels. Each year, the live nativity is put on by the youth of the Jackson First Church of the Nazarene.

This year, the students from Jackson City Schools performed Christmas carols throughout the evening on the steps of the Jackson City Building. Folks gathered around as the music helped everyone get into the Christmas spirit.

“I would like to take the time to thank the families from the funeral home for the privilege of allowing our family to serve your family,” Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home Director Jason Brown said.

jshaver@

vintonjacksoncourier.com

