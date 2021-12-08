The annual “Christmas in Downtown” event was held in McArthur on Saturday, featuring vendors selling arts and crafts, a parade and a tree lighting ceremony.
The event kicked off at 3 p.m. with many vendors setting up shop all around Main Street. Some sold treats such as popcorn, cotton candy and chocolate covered pretzels, while others sold handmade ornaments and winter apparel.
At 6 p.m., bells rang on speakers lined throughout McArthur, signaling the imminent start of the parade. With each passing minute, the Vinton County High School band’s music swelled from a distant rumbling to a robust melody as they marched toward the county courthouse.
Several veterans led the parade, followed by float appearances from the new Christmas in Downtown Queen and Court — Queen Sierra Isaac; Princess Madyson Fout-Zimmerman; Miss Congeniality Alexis Chapman; Jr. Miss Queen Alexia Ferguson; Jr. Miss Princess Allison Champion; Little Miss Queen Isabella Horn; and Little Miss Princess Emma Maxwell.
The Vinton County Jr. Fair Queen and Court also made an appearance on a float.
Two drawings were held. One drawing, won by Lisa Puckett, was for an 8 foot tall Grinch tree donated by Ray and Megan Braden. Charlie Richards won the other drawing that evening, winning $100.
The parade was bookended by first responders, including the McArthur Police and Fire Departments, the Hamden Fire Department, the Wilkesville Fire Department and the Zaleski Fire Department.
Following the conclusion of the parade, the high school band performed a rendition of “Holiday” by the band Green Day.
The evening concluded with the courthouse tree lightning. Meanwhile, Santa Claus took a seat inside the courthouse to listen to children’s Christmas wishes.
