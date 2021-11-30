OAK HILL — The fourth annual “Christmas in the Village” in Oak Hill will be held Saturday.
The Oak Hill Historical Society, along with the Oak Hill Festival of Flags Committee, and Oak Hill Chamber of Commerce, are sponsoring this year’s festivities, which include a breakfast with the Grinch, parade, tree lighting and, of course, Santa and reindeer.
The event is slated for Saturday, Dec. 4.
From 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the Festival of Flags will be sponsoring a breakfast with the Grinch at the Liberty Theatre Community Center. All you can eat pancakes, sausage, juice, and milk for $7 per person. The proceeds will support the Festival of Flags.
There will be a Jeep Christmas Fundraiser at the old Oak Hill High School Track to support the 2022 Prom After Party. Folks who want to decorate and light up their jeeps can do so for a $20 donation. Jeeps can enter track gates starting at 3 p.m., and those folks will participate in the Oak Hill Christmas parade. Then they will stop at the tree lighting, and travel to the White Gravel Mines Christmas Cave in Minford.
The parade will start at 4:45 p.m. with a lineup from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. at the lower lot of the old high school on West Main Street. All are invited to participate in the parade. No registration is required.
The parade will kick-off from the lower lot at the old high school on Main Street, will travel East Main Street, to Fourth Street, to Madison Street, to Front Street, to Cross Street, and ending at Central Memorial Park.
At 5:30 p.m. will be the Christmas Tree Lighting at Central Memorial Park. The Oak Hill Marching Oaks will be performing as well.
From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. will be the Hensler Family Christmas Open House at 220 East Main Street in Oak Hill. The restored home is where the historic D.D. Davis Residence once was. Bring a new toy that will be donated to Jackson County families in need.
Santa will be in attendance at the park with special guests — Comet and Cupid from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Live reindeer provided by Barker Farm. Santa will meet and treat the children at 5:45 p.m.
The evening wraps up with the Madison-Jefferson Fire Department Christmas Auction at 6 p.m. in the M-J Bingo Hall.
