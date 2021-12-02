Santa Claus will officially arrive in Jackson County the first Saturday in December. His arrival brings festive parades to the streets of Jackson, Oak Hill and Wellston on Saturday, Dec. 4.
City of Jackson:
The Jackson County Gear Grinders (formerly The Jackson Jaycees) will host their annual Jackson Christmas Parade beginning at 7 p.m. with lineup set for 6:15 p.m. on Broadway Street. There is no pre-registration required to participate.
The parade will go up Broadway Street, right on Main Street, and end at Walgreens. The Santa House will once again be in Jackson’s Manpower Park, along with a Christmas tree lighting, and fireworks.
Village of Oak Hill:
The Oak Hill Area Chamber of Commerce, Oak Hill Historical Society, and Oak Hill Festival of Flags Committee invite residents to attend Christmas in the Village.
The parade will start a 4:45 p.m. with line up from 4:15-4:30 p.m. at the lower lot of the old high school on East Main Street.
The parade will kick-off from the lower lot at the old high school on Main Street, will travel East Main Street to Fourth Street to Washington Street to Front Street (Route 93 to Cross Street and will end at Central Memorial Park.)
City of Wellston:
The Wellston Lion’s Club will hold its annual Wellston Christmas Parade beginning at 1 p.m. The line up will start at 12:30 p.m. The staging area is Sixth Street and New York Avenue.
The parade route will be north on Pennsylvania Avenue, east on Second Street, north on Ohio Avenue, and west on Broadway Street to the City Building, where Santa greets the children, listens to their wish list and gives each child a candy treat provided by the Lions Club. Tina McKee will be there taking pictures for a nonperishable food donation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.