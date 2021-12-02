WELLSTON — The ever so popular “Christmas Treats on Wellston Streets,” sponsored by Wellston Main Street, will be held this upcoming Saturday in the historic downtown area of Wellston.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Stop by the Yuletide Market on the first floor of the old Eagles building on the corner of Pennsylvania and Second Street. The building will play host to local vendors and feature a Chinese auction, a silent auction and a gingerbread contest. The Wellston High School Art Club volunteered their time to paint some holiday cheer on the windows at the site.
Enjoy listening to carolers on the city sidewalks, while sipping complimentary hot chocolate. The Wellston High School National Honor Society will be handing out the free hot chocolate at the Rusted Barn.
While walking around downtown, be on the lookout for the hidden, painted “Christmas Rocks.” There are 20 specially-painted rocks to find. Those who find the hidden rocks could win $10 per rock. Limit one rock per family.
Most downtown businesses will be doing holiday sales. When making stops at these businesses in the historical district, be sure to sign up for a $500 drawing courtesy of Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson. No purchase is necessary.
Participating businesses involved in the drawing include Lockard Insurance, Honeysuckle Salon, Rusted Barn, Oths, Heiser, Miller, Waigand, & Clagg, Our Darling Creations, Brodigan’s Sports & Trophies, Bella’s Tanning, Flowerland, Retro Rocket, Wellston Public Library, The Original Rocket Pizza and the Yuletide Market. The business will be indicated with a sandwich board sign.
Bring the kids by the Wellston Public Library to visit Miss Meghan and the Teen Advisory Board (TAB) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be reading Christmas stories, and your child will have their choice of a DYI handprint tree or gingerbread house ornament, while supplies last.
The Wellston Lion’s Club will hold its annual Wellston Christmas Parade beginning at 1 p.m. The lineup will start at 12:30 p.m. The staging area is Sixth Street and New York Avenue.
The parade route will be north on Pennsylvania Avenue, east on Second Street, north on Ohio Avenue, and west on Broadway Street to the City Building, where Santa greets the children, listens to their wish list, and gives each child a candy treat.
There will be two additional holiday vendor fairs in the downtown area.
The Hope United Methodist Church of Wellston will be hosting its annual Christmas Craft/Vendor Show and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local crafters and vendors will be present, with food and refreshments on sale all day. The church is located at 219 E. First St.
The other one put on by Make Wellston Beautiful will be a Holiday Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Depot located at the corner of Railroad Avenue and Second Street. The vendor fair will feature a wide variety of local vendors. Concessions available.
Beginning at 4 p.m. the winners of the auctions, raffles, and split-the-pot will be announced. Keep an eye on Wellston Main Street’s Facebook page for a complete list of winners.
There will be caroling at the city building with the tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. The $500 drawing winner will be announced at the tree lighting as well.
Make sure to stay after the Christmas tree lighting to drive back to Second Street and Ohio Avenue to see a live nativity being done by Grace Baptist Fellowship Church. The live nativity will start at 6:30 p.m.
Also before you leave town, visit Pride Park located along Railroad Avenue between Broadway and Second Streets to view the Wellston OHillCo Lights. The park is decorated with 135 live Christmas trees, as well as other light displays including a 30-foot flag pole Christmas tree made of lights. The display will be on each evening throughout the holiday season. The display is a project of the Wellston OhillCo Society.
Before you leave the park, have the kids stop by the gazebo and drop their letters to Santa in the mailbox located there. The Wellston High School National Honor Society and Rotary Interact have joined forces for this project. Every letter gets a reply from Santa and his elves. The mailbox will be set up through Dec. 12.
