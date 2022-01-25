JACKSON — Jackson Mayor Randy Evans recently announced a new traffic pattern change in the City of Jackson.
The change, which was effective immediately, is located on the southwest section of Bridge Street between West Street at State Street and Walnut Street.
That selection of roadway (southwest Bridge Street) will now be a continuous one-way street, and there will be no entry onto Bridge Street at the State Street, Bridge Street, and Walnut Street intersection. Also, there will be no right turn from State Street onto Bridge Street.
More regarding this matter was shared on Monday, Jan. 24, during a Jackson City Council meeting.
A resident living in that area spoke at the meeting. He stated that the change in traffic pattern was causing a big problem for him. He lives on the corner of Broad Street and Bridge Street. The gentleman explained that he not sure how he is going to get his camper into his property with the one-way street change. He noted that this change is affecting residents living on Broad and West Streets.
Evans explained that there was an accident at the intersection of State Street, Bridge Street, and Walnut Street that damaged one of the three-pole lights in that area.
He said that with one of the lights damaged, the corresponding lights didn’t work right, so they bagged the other lights and made the necessary changes in that area.
Evans says that the city is now studying the traffic in that area. He said that the city did what they thought would make it safe for the time being. Evans also said that anyone else living in that area is welcome to come to Jackson City Council to share their thoughts on the traffic pattern change.
Jackson City Council meets on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in the Jackson City Council Chambers located next to the Jackson Police Station.
