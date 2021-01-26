COAL TOWNSHIP — For the second time in less than six months, a fire truck owned by the Coalton Vol. Fire Department, has gotten hit while working a call along U.S. Route 35 in Jackson County.
At approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, the Ohio State Highway Patrol was dispatched to U.S. Route 35 eastbound, east of County Road 84, in Coal Township, for a call of a non-injury, two vehicle crash involving a fire truck.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s report, James S. McWilliams, 64, of Wellston, was operating a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica, traveling east on U.S. Route 35, east of County Road 84, in the right lane.
Approximately one-quarter mile east of County Road 84, near mile post ten, a 2019 Freightliner FL80 fire truck, belonging to the Coalton Vol. Fire Department, was parked partially in the right lane of U.S. Route 35 east with all emergency lights and arrow board activated. The fire department had responded earlier to that location for a vehicle fire.
As McWilliams approached the fire truck, he failed to move his vehicle to the left lane of U.S. Route 35 and struck the left side of the fire truck with the right side of his vehicle. The Chrysler Pacifica then rotated clockwise and came to rest in the left lane of U.S. Route 35 east.
At the time of the crash, a firefighter was seated in the cab of the fire truck. However, the firefighter did not sustain injuries. Furthermore, McWilliams, who was wearing his seat belt, was checked at the scene by Jackson County E.M.S. and required no treatment.
Both vehicles involved received disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.
Agencies assisting at the scene included Jackson County E.M.S., Jackson City Fire Department, Bloomfield Township Volunteer Fire Department, Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and Durham’s Towing.
As a result of the crash, and a subsequent diesel fuel spill from the fire truck, both lanes of U.S. Route 35 were shut down for two hours and twenty minutes until cleanup could be completed and the roadway reopened to traffic.
According to Sergeant Mike McManis, assistant commander of the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
Sergeant McManis stated that the driver of any motor vehicle, upon approaching a stationary public safety vehicle, emergency vehicle, road service vehicle (O.D.O.T.), waste collection vehicle, or vehicle used by the public utilities commission to conduct motor vehicle inspections, must either move over or, if unable to do so, slow down and use reasonable due regard.
From the years 2015 through 2019, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has issued 23,429 citations to Ohio motorist who violated the move over / slow down law.
