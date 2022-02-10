COALTON — The Village of Coalton welcomed two new faces during a recent Coalton Village Council meeting.
Coalton Mayor Kim Milliken asked for a motion to go into executive session to discuss personnel issues during the Tuesday, Feb. 1, council meeting. The executive session was brief lasting about 10 minutes or so.
When the council returned from the executive session, a motion was made to hire Kortnie Wolfe as assistant fiscal officer. Wolfe was hired at $12 an hour for 25-32 hours a week as needed.
Next, the council made a motion to hire Cindi Kuhn as a council clerk, as well as an assistant to the assistant fiscal officer. Kuhn was hired at $12 an hour for 22-23 hours a week (could vary).
Milliken noted that Wolfe and Kuhn would be undergoing training.
The final motion by the council was to bring fiscal officer Annetta Lewis’ pay to $12 an hour. According to Milliken, Lewis will be working very little each month.
Coalton Village Council typically meets the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. The meetings are held in the Coalton Village Building. The meetings are open to the public.
