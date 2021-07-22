COALTON — The Village of Coalton is among a dozen or so communities across Ohio that will receive H2Ohio grant funding.
The funding will be used for projects to either improve the quality of drinking water or to repair, replace aging water, wastewater and sewage infrastructure.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson made this announcement recently. DeWine stated that a total of $9 million in H2Ohio funding to earmark for those projects.
“These projects will improve the quality of life for thousands of Ohioans by giving them reliable access to clean water and by addressing failing wastewater and home sewage treatment systems, which are also a threat to public health and the environment,” said DeWine. “All of our communities deserve to have strong water infrastructure, and I am committed to helping our local partners with these costly improvement projects.”
A total of $7.4 million will go toward drinking water and wastewater infrastructure projects, which will improve water service for thousands of residents across the state. Then the other $1.6 million will go toward home sewage treatment system replacement projects.
Coalton will receive $500,000 in H2Ohio funding. The grant will go toward a project that replaces a portion of the existing septic tank effluent gravity collection system with a more conventional, sealed gravity collection system, serving at least 50 homes. This, according to officials, will eliminate sewer overflows that regularly occur at existing businesses and residential structures in the project area.
Coalton Mayor Kim Milliken told The Courier that she appreciates this grant from H2Ohio as it will help the village in its goal of having a “true” sewer system for every home in the Village of Coalton.
“We will continue to seek the funding necessary so that every home in the village will have the sewer system that larger cities have and a sewer system that the residents of the village deserve,” Milliken added.
DeWine launched H2Ohio in 2019 as a water quality effort to provide clean and safe water to Ohio.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.