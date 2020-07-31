COALTON — The Coalton Volunteer Firemen’s annual fish fry held in September has been canceled during the COVID-19 health crisis.
The organization announced the hard decision to cancel on Tuesday, July 21, via Facebook. The fish fry is normally held in mid-September at the James A. Rhodes Community Building in Coalton.
Proceeds from the event support the continued services provided by the Coalton Volunteer Fire Department.
