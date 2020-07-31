Coalton's "Fish Fry"

Jim Milliken is pictured making a fish sandwich meal during the annual fish fry in Coalton.

 File photo by Jeremiah Shaver

COALTON — The Coalton Volunteer Firemen’s annual fish fry held in September has been canceled during the COVID-19 health crisis.

The organization announced the hard decision to cancel on Tuesday, July 21, via Facebook. The fish fry is normally held in mid-September at the James A. Rhodes Community Building in Coalton.

Proceeds from the event support the continued services provided by the Coalton Volunteer Fire Department.

jshaver@vintonjacksoncourier.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments