COALTON — The Coalton Volunteer Firemen’s annual fish fry held in September has been postponed due to the continuing health crisis.
The organization announced the hard decision to postpone this past week because of the increased number of new COVID-19 cases locally.
The organization reported that it does not want to risk having the whole fire department together all day. This could risk the chances of quarantine due to exposure, and then the fire department would not be able to respond to emergencies, the organization said.
The fish fry is normally held in mid-September at the James A. Rhodes Community Building in Coalton. This year, it would’ve been held on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The fish fry will be postponed until later in the year. Proceeds from the event always support the continued services provided by the Coalton Volunteer Fire Department.
