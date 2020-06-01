COALTON — A Coalton woman is facing several assault charges after two incidents in mid-May.
On Saturday, May 16, Jackson County Sheriff Deputies responded to a disturbance call at 6128 Sour Run Road. A female, later identified as 21-year-old Coalton resident Jordan C. Lane, was detained a short distance from the residence.
Deputies report that Lane allegedly appeared to be under the influence of unknown narcotics. While being detained and searched, deputies allegedly located two hypodermic syringes in her purse, which were seized.
Victims, Edward and Leslie Israel, as well as several witnesses told deputies that the Israels were having an outdoor gathering with neighbors, when Lane arrived on the property.
According to witnesses, Lane allegedly confronted the group because she believed they were saying things about her. According to the Israels, they ordered Lane off of their property. That is when Lane allegedly struck Leslie in the jaw. Edward then intervened and was allegedly struck by Lane in the right side of the face and scratched on the arm.
Lane was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies contacted probation officials and Municipal Court Judge Mark Musick, which resulted in Lane’s bond being revoked from another matter.
Lane’s bond was revoked by the Municipal Court and was charged with possessing drug abuse instruments, criminal trespassing, and two counts of assault from the Saturday night incident.
Then on Sunday, May 17, Lane following a medical well-being check at Holzer Medical Center-Jackson, Deputies responded to assist a female Jackson County Correctional Officer and a Holzer Security Officer, when Lane became disorderly.
The correctional officer reported that Lane spit on her, then an altercation allegedly ensued where a Holzer security worker said he was allegedly bitten by Lane. Lane was reportedly held on the ground until deputies arrived. Lane returned to the Jackson County Correctional Facility without further incident.
Adding to her list of charges are a fifth-degree felony charge of assault on a Correctional Officer, and a first-degree misdemeanor charge of assault, for the altercation with the Holzer security officer.
Lane remains in custody in the Highland County Jail, and is awaiting a court date.
