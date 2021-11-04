JACKSON — Two incumbents and a former councilman have been elected to Jackson City Council At-Large seats.
There were seven candidates on the ballot during the Nov. 2 General Election, but only three could be elected.
The top projected winner was former councilman, Jon Ondera with 416 votes. The other two projected winners were incumbents, Brett Foster with 343 votes and Marva Colby with 251 votes.
Others on the ballot were Barbie Britton-McCathren (233 votes), Ron Queen, who was a write-in (230 votes), Daniel E. Coll (216 votes) and David Cribben, who was also a write-in (63 votes).
The above results are unofficial and won’t be considered official until the Jackson County Board of Elections releases the official count on Nov. 15. The results above include absentee and early voting ballots, however, the voting results do not reflect provisional or outstanding (mailed) absentee ballots.
