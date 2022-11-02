A settlement agreement regarding a proposed rate increase by Columbia Gas of Ohio is now in the hands of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
The agreement, which was filed Monday, serves as a recommendation to the PUCO commissioners, “who can accept, reject, or modify the settlement agreement. Not all intervening parties in this case have signed the settlement agreement,” said Matt Schilling, PUCO Office of Public Affairs director, in an email.
The settlement was by Columbia Gas, PUCO’s technical staff, Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, NOPEC, IEU-Ohio, OMA Energy Group, Kroger Company, Ohio Schools Council, IGS, and the Retail Energy Supply Association.
In 2021, Columbia Gas of Ohio filed a rate increase request with PUCO, which will increase the total fixed customer charge to $56.15 a month, regardless of how much or little gas they use. The current total fixed customer charge is $36.57 per month. The nearly $20-a-month hike will be staggered out over the next five years, according to previous Messenger reports.
The stipulation, filed as part of a rate case settlement, also allows corporate parent NiSource to end their energy-efficiency programs across Columbia Gas of Ohio’s service area. The utility currently runs several demand side management programs designed to help customers reduce energy waste.
Under the stipulation, Columbia Gas of Ohio will only continue one program – WarmChoice — that focuses on low-income weatherization.
“These programs save Ohioans money, cut pollution, and make homes safe and comfortable,” said Tom Bullock, executive director of Citizens Utility Board of Ohio, a statewide utility consumer organization. “A smart, efficient home helps customers use less gas and take control of their bills. Columbia touted the benefits of the program until it sold out customers to get its rate hike. Columbia Gas of Ohio should be promoting these programs, not agreeing to slash them in back-room negotiations.”
According to the documentation, the program will start Jan. 1, 2023, and will have a yearly budget of approximately $14.9 million.
Columbia Gas of Ohio will also offer a $3.5 million customer bill-payment assistance program. The program will be for qualifying low-income, residential natural gas customers of Columbia.
A preheating conference on the proposed rate increase was held Tuesday. According to Schilling, the PUCO administrative law judges presiding over the case issued a procedural schedule:
- Discovery deadline is Nov. 4.
- Pre-filed testimony in support of the settlement agreement is due Nov. 7.
- PUCO staff responses to objections to the PUCO staff report are due Nov. 9.
- Testimony in opposition of the settlement agreement is due Nov. 14.
- An evidentiary hearing will be held Nov. 16 at the PUCO office in Columbus. It is open to the public.
According to Columbia Gas and PUCO, the company is proposing a 21.3% base-rate increase, which would generate an annual revenue increase of $221.4 million. It has not requested such a rate increase since 2008.
The increase would go into consumers’ monthly bills for natural gas distribution service, which includes delivery of natural gas through pipelines to consumers’ homes and businesses. These charges and the charges for the supply of natural gas are separate on consumers’ bills.
PUCO staff recommends an approximate revenue increase around $35.2 million to $57.6 million, a rate increase of 3.98% to 6.34% over current revenues. The PUCO board takes the staff recommendation under advisement when deciding a case.
The request for the rate increase was filed on June 30, 2021. According to Columbia Gas, the adjustment would help the company further support continued replacement of its natural gas distribution system, modernization and maintenance its infrastructure and invest in in emerging technologies.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.