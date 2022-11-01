Columbus – Columbia Gas wants to remind Ohioans that funding is available this winter heating season through the Ohio Department of Development’s Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) to help manage heating costs for those who qualify. HEAP is a federally funded program that provides eligible Ohioans with financial assistance for their home energy bills. This once-annual benefit is applied directly to the customer’s utility bill or bulk fuel bill.


