JACKSON — Jackson County Commissioner Paul D. Haller was sworn in for his third term in late December 2020.
Haller was first elected in 2012 and began his first term on Jan. 3, 2013. He had beat Shane Meldick by 1,969 votes to secure the seat.
Then, four years later, Haller was able to retain his seat in 2016 and received the opportunity for a second term. He had beat challenger, Josh Bailey, by a 3,949 vote difference.
Then in the spring of 2020, Haller ran for his third term, but once again faced challengers. This time, Haller beat Bobbi Montgomery, and Gregory Beckner. After all 30 precincts reported in, Haller was declared the projected GOP nominee. Haller received 1,728 votes, while Beckner received 1,492 votes, and Montgomery received 899. Haller had no opposition in fall 2020, and he received 10,434 votes.
Haller was sworn in for a third term on Dec. 29, 2020, by State Representative (District 93) Jason Stephens. Haller’s family was present for the special occasion.
Before the 2020 Primary Election, The Courier had given each candidate in the Jackson County Commissioner races a brief questionnaire.
The Courier had asked Haller why he was running for the seat again.
“I want to keep the county moving forward,” stated Haller. “I will continue to focus on a balanced budget and assist our elected officials’ in maintaining maximum services to our county citizens.”
Haller added, “I also want to finish crucial projects that we have been working for over a year that will bring tremendous relief to our county’s crime and drug epidemic along with projects that will have economic gain to the county.”
Haller boosted that he brings a vast amount of experience, integrity, and commitment to the commissioner seat. He served as president of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners during his second term.
The Courier asked Haller, during that time, what were the most crucial issues facing the commissioner’s office.
“The budget, remediation/cleanup of Meridian property, CASC/Jail project, and capital improvements of county properties,” Haller said.
Haller began his third term on Jan. 3, 2021. He was selected by his peers on Jan. 12, 2021, to continue in the role of president.
