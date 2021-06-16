McARTHUR — Vinton County Board of Commissioners, along with Director of the County Development Department Terri Fetherolf, held a public hearing to discuss decisions regarding proposed community development projects for the 2021 fiscal year.
Funds for the projects would come from Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) which have three main objectives:
- to benefit low and moderate income people
- prevent of eliminate slums or blight
- meet urgent needs for low to moderate income communities
In May, there was a meeting where communities and their members were able to request projects for financial assistance from the board. The Village of Zaleski asked for financial assistance for water line improvements and general neighborhood revitalization with their volunteer fire department requesting a pumper, Hamden asked for ball field improvements, and Madison Township expressed interest in new playground equipment for their community center. Vinton County EMS requested a new squad vehicle and station renovations. Vinton Industries was hoping for assistance as they row and expand.
Due to the uncertainty of the status of Madison Township as a low to moderate income area, it isn’t known if they would qualify for CDBG funding. Since the Zaleski Fire Department services multiple jurisdictions, there would need to be verification done that all of them would qualify as well.
The Zaleski water project proved to be too costly for CDBG funding but the board had decided to instead apply for funding through the American Rescue Plan after communication with Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission. Application for a new EMS squad was decided as the most feasible option under the CDBG objective of benefiting low to moderate income areas. The most affordable prospect found was for about $185,700. Another application put forth would be to receive funds for fair housing initiatives in the county.
The report due to the board for the project estimate for the countywide water plan should be completed by the end the month. Water testing is still being completed by the health department in order to include the information in the report. Once completed, it will be used to apply for funds through the American Rescue Plan.
Following the public hearing, the weekly meeting between the Board of Commissioners and the Development Department took place. Bids for a Hamden Sewer facilities improvement open on June 22 and a number of parties have expressed interest in the project.
