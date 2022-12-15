Commissioners Discuss Dog Problems Facing County

MCARTHUR – Holly Short asked the Vinton County Commission what it can do about the dog problems facing residents near and far.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Short said dogs across the county are being abandoned, abused and neglected.
Short said she provided food and bedding to a malnourished dog living near the Duncan Square Mobile Home Park.
Short said she named the dog “Hopeful” maybe because she’s hopeful the dog can find a permanent home.
Short said she’s looked around at pet rescue centers between McArthur and Lancaster, but there are not a lot of places taking abandoned animals these days.
Short wanted to know what the commission can do to remedy the matter.
Commissioners said they are all dog lovers, but noted that county’s tight budget makes spending matters more difficult.
However, commissioners said changes may be coming to how the county handles its dog problem, perhaps including hiring an additional dog warden.
Commissioner Mark Fout said as bad as things are with neglected pets who are starving, things are certain to get worse as inflation forces people to make tough choices when it comes to feeding themselves and their pets because the cost of a bag of dog food has skyrocketed during the last two years.
Commissioners said authorizing a sheriff’s deputy to handle dog calls would be a mistake because it would redirect that resource away from fighting crime.
Still, the commissioners pledged to find ways to resolve the problem facing the county about what to do with neglected, abused and abandoned animals.
“We don’t want dogs to suffer,” Fout said.
In other news, Vinton County Development Director Terri Fetherolf said more than $400,000 demolition funds from the state have been approved from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program.
The program was created with the support of the Ohio General Assembly, which funded the program as part of the state biennium budget bill, House Bill 110. The program, which is administered by the Ohio Department of Development, is also part of the DeWine-Husted Administration’s strategic efforts to invest in Ohio’s future.
In other matters, commissioners recently approved raising EMS rates to better conform with the state average. County’s rates are much lower across the board on many fees and costs associated with EMS squads.
And, commissioners recently learned that the county’s certified revenue for 2023 is around $5.1 million plus a $1 million carryover from the previous year. County’s revenue comes from several sources sales and real estate taxes.
Fout noted that the county would be in better financial shape if thousands of acres of land from Zaleski State Forest was on the county’s tax rolls.
Fout said expenses are higher because of inflation and the costs associated with several murder cases percolating up through the justice system that the county is dealing with.
In other matters, Fout shared some good news about how Kenny Smith of Smith Well Drilling recently drilled a deep well that brought in 5-gallons of water per minute up by Garrett Ridge – an area with a patch of houses that endures low pressure/low flow.
In the pipeline ahead, there is a $799,000 grant from the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act that will help fund the engineering and construction of an extension of Jackson County Water Company’s service lines into the Garrett Ridge area of Vinton County, which currently does not have access to safe, reliable drinking water.
