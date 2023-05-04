MCARTHUR — Vinton County Board of Commissioners discussed problems associated with a well at the county’s airport and provided and answered questions about the county’s dog shelter.
During Tuesday’s Board meeting, commissioners said the well, which is only for airport use, is still providing water to around four nearby homes that do not pay for the water. The problem is that these properties do not have another source of water.
Commissioners said before the county shut off access to the well, it gave the property owners plenty of notice — at least six months — to find an alternative water source, perhaps dig a well.
Commissioners decided to offer another extension with a time frame to be determined by a well driller’s time that was estimated to be bare minimum at least 90 days.
Vinton County Airport Manager Nick Rupert, who also owns some of the affected property that relies on the well, said people should be allowed access to the water – or else why would they’ve invested in property in that neck of the woods. He said people in that area have utilized the well’s water for many, many years.
Judi Phelps, who lives near the affected homes, made a stirring defense of why these folks should have water. She said if the affected property owners got together, they could sue based on the fact that they expected water as part of a good faith contract.
Commissioner Mark Fout answered, “Well, there’s no contract with us – the county – there’s none.”
Wellman added, “It was with prior property owners.“
Commissioners said if the county was to supply water from that well and something is discovered to be wrong with the water quality, the county could be held liable.
“If something were to happen to someone up there who is drinking this water, and get sick, it comes back to the county,” Fout said. “It does not matter who put that well in – it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter to me necessarily about the well and who gets water, it’s about how we’ve been advised (by the county Prosecutor Jim Payne) that if someone gets sick up there, we are in trouble.”
Commissioner William Wellman added, “The liability of the county scares me more than anything. I don’t want to put the county in a position to be sued over something we know about.”
Phelps suggested people, who use the well’s water, sign an agreement that says the county is not liable for use of the drinking water.
Fout answered, “We would like to do that, but we would also like to give over a thousand water too from the county.”
Phelps responded, “What’s it really costing you though?”
Fout replied, “It’s costing us county liability”
Phelps broke in, “But a release from liability would solve it for all parties.”
Fout said the commission has been advised by Payne what to do, “So that’s where we are at.”
Fout reiterated how the county is not in the water business.
Fout said the affected parties have been advised about the need for drilling a well on their own property – wells that could possibly be paid for through grant money administered by the county’s Economic Development Office.
“Trust me – I would like to see everyone have water,” Fout said.
In other news, Christine Barclay, a strong advocate for the county’s dog shelter, asked commissioners about ongoing improvements to be made at the facility.
When Barclay asked about the ongoing progress of clearing out the vehicles in the impound lot next to the dog shelter, commissioners said Sheriff Ryan Cain is overseeing that and has been making progress to ensure the lot is cleared out.
Barclay said after a dog, which had been recently transferred to Ross County, was able to get out of its cage there, it was a better dog and quickly adopted.
“We got dogs sitting down at the shelter that can not get out,” she said. “They’re going to sit down there and rot – I don’t even have a better word to say that. We got dogs that have been down there 30-40 days. If we can’t get them outside where people can interact with them, they’re going to become unadoptable. That’s a bigger problem for everyone. I don’t think anyone wants to be that person who has to put dogs down because they are not adoptable – because we can’t get them outside. There is a sense of urgency at this point because some of them are scared to come to anybody – won’t come out of their cages.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.