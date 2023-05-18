Commissioners discuss well issue; Dr. Rice-Spencer

MCARTHUR — Vinton County Board of Commissioners announced a timeline for dealing with issues associated with a well at the county’s airport and talked about reaching out to Dr. Cassie Rice-Spencer about a medical clinic.
During Tuesday’s Board meeting, commissioners said the well, which is only for airport use, still provides water to around four nearby homes that do not pay for the water. The problem is that these properties do not have another source of water.
Commissioners said Smith Well Drilling of McArthur has been contacted about plans to dig a well starting mid-July. Since digging a proper well isn’t like digging a hole for a fence post, drilling the new well — that won’t be on county property — will take time.
Commissioners said that the county will shut off access to the well at the airport, pending the well’s completion, probably in August.
During the past several months, commissioners have given the property owners plenty of notice — at least six months — to find an alternative water source.
Commissioners have reiterated all along that the county is not in the water business.
Commissioners have insisted that if the county was to supply water from that well and something is discovered to be wrong with the water quality, the county could be held liable.
The issue has prompted Vinton-Jackson Courier to explore who can test the water to determine if it is safe to drink. More than 25 years ago, this newspaper, more specifically the Times-Journal, won Ohio News Media Association awards for its coverage of the presence of arsenic in the drinking water in the Ray area. Local government and the state of Ohio had to step into fix the problem.
According to statistics from the county’s Economic Development office, approximately 1,700 of about 5,000 households in Vinton County depend on wells or water from elsewhere for basic household tasks.
In August, Ohio announced a $799,000 grant to connect 52 households in Garrett Ridge to drinking water. The project aims to extend Jackson County Water Company’s service lines into Garrett Ridge.
In addition to the expanded service, the system upgrades will benefit at least 127 existing households, providing improved water pressure. Approximately $452,000 of the grant will be directed toward the project’s planning and engineering; the remaining funds will support future construction costs.
Late last year/early this year, Smith Well Drilling drilled a deep well that brought in 5-gallons of water per minute up by Garrett Ridge – an area with a patch of houses that endures low pressure/low flow. If anyone from that community wants to reach out to the Vinton-Jackson Courier about the latest on the water news up by those parts, send a note to mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com
In other news, commissioners discussed approaching Rice-Spencer for her thoughts about what can be done to bring medical clinic to Vinton County – one that can serve the residents 24/7.
As folks know, Rice-Spencer is a pediatrician who is affiliated with Holzer Medical Center.
Vinton County born and raised, Rice-Spencer grew up in Hamden and is known to many as the mistress of ceremonies for the Vinton County Wild Turkey Festival pageant – also the festival’s queen in 2001.
Commissioners noted how much Rice-Spencer loves Vinton County, so she might be a good resource for figuring out how to bring clinic to the county so that people wouldn’t have to travel to Athens, Jackson or Chillicothe when they need medical attention.
During last year’s VCWTF, Rice-Spencer, who served as the parade’s grand marshal, said she would never ever choose a better hometown than Hamden.
“We should be so proud of our community and where we’ve come from and where we grow up. I want to make sure that you never forget that – the loving souls that are here for you, rooting for you. Look at all the faces in the crowd and know that they are here for you.”
