JACKSON — Each May, Ohioans including Jackson County citizens, joins the nation in observing Older Americans Month.
Jackson County Commissioners Paul Haller, Ed Armstrong, and Jon Hensler adopted a proclamation that designated the month of May 2021 as Older Americans Month in Jackson County. This year’s theme for Older Americans Month is “Communities of Strength."
“Jackson County includes a growing number of older Americans who make countless contributions to our community every day,” stated Haller. “Jackson County is stronger when people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds are included and encouraged to make their mark.”
Haller added, “Jackson County recognizes the importance of the physical, mental, social, and emotional well-being of its citizens.”
Normally, Area Agency on Aging District 7 Executive Director Nina Keller, and Area Agency on Aging District 7 Community Outreach Jenni Lewis is present to accept the proclamation, however, in light of the health pandemic the pair wasn’t able to be present. Keller and Lewis joined the commissioners via Zoom video call.
The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) provides long-term care home and community-based services and resource options to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes and communities through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal, and state resources, as well as private pay.
Jackson County can support community members by promoting independence, inclusion, and participation; engaging older adults through education, recreation and service; and connecting people with opportunities to share their time, experience, and talents.
The Jackson County Commissioners encourage every resident to recognize older adults and the people who support them as essential members of the community.
