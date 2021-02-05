Ohio Township Day

Milton Township Fiscal Officer Jim Johnson is shown accepting the resolution supporting Ohio Township Day. Pictured from the left are Jackson County Commissioner President Paul Haller, Jim Johnson, Jackson County Commissioner Vice President Jon Hensler, and Commissioner Donnie Willis.

JACKSON — The Jackson County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution last week, showing support for Ohio Township Day.

Jackson County Commissioners Paul Haller, Jon Hensler, and Donnie Willis passed Resolution 19-21 with a 3-0 vote on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The resolution showed support for Ohio Township Day, which was held statewide on Feb. 1. Each year, Ohio Township Day recognizes township officials and employees as well as the Ohio Township Association and Officers.

The commissioners reminded that strengthening county associations is important to all constituents “working together, where it counts” as longtime Bloomfield Twp. Trustee Roy Arthur says.

There are 12 townships located in Jackson County.

