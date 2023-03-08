NELSONVILLE — Community Food Initiatives (CFI) will host its annual Seed Potato garden giveaway from 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. March 23, at the Nelsonville ACEnet Business Center, 296 S. Harper St.
Over 30,000 pounds of seed potatoes and 10,000 pounds of baking potatoes will be available and free to the public.
All are welcome at this event. Potatoes are available in increments of 10-50 pounds. Individuals who plan to pick up more than 200 pounds of potatoes should contact CFI to arrange an early pick up time by calling (740)593-5971 or emailing reggie@communityfoodinitiatives.org.
Every year, Community Food Initiatives hosts garden giveaways as part of its mission to foster communities where everyone has equitable access to healthy, local food. Participants are encouraged to join CFI’s Grow and Share team by donating a portion of their harvest to the Donation Station.
The seed potato giveaway is supported in part by Jackson Area Ministries, an organization based in Jackson that coordinates the delivery.
Seed potatoes are intended for planting, each potato is typically cut to create 2-3 plant starts. Average yield is 6-10 potatoes for each potato section that is planted. This means that 10 seed potatoes could yield 120 potatoes for eating. With proper care, seed potatoes should yield a harvest after 100 days. CFI will provide planting instructions at the giveaway.
CFI will also host seed giveaways at Athens County Public Library branches in mid-April. A plant-start giveaway will occur in early May. Details of these upcoming garden giveaways will be available on the CFI Facebook page.
CFI’s programs include the Donation Station, School Gardens, Community Gardens, Veggie Van and Nourishing Networks community training and support. These initiatives support an equitable local food system that is good for people, planet and our economy. CFI programs and community collaborations work toward a resilient and sustainable region where everyone is nourished by a just, inclusive and thriving local food system.
