JACKSON – The Southview Elementary Ironmen Student-Run Credit Union, a division of Atomic Credit Union, had a very special visitor!
Congressman Brad Wenstrup made a stop Feb. 23 to see their school credit union in action! The Congressman is a big advocate for financial education with our youth, and he loved the program.
The student volunteers consist of Tellers, Member Service Representatives, Bookkeepers, Data Entry Specialists, and Branch Managers. In a short one hour period, the student volunteers conducted 92 transactions, for a total savings of $609.78!
The student-run credit union members range from Preschool to 5th grade at the Southview branch. The students can deposit as little as a penny, as Atomic Credit Union reminds them that even small amounts add up over time!
During the month of February, the Southview Ironmen Student-Run Credit Union conducted a total of 256 transactions, with savings of $1,832.87!
We would like to thank Congressman Wenstrup for making this special trip to visit our student volunteers, Atomic employees, and the student-run credit union members!
Atomic Credit Union serves over 66,000 members throughout its 19 county community charter. Branches are located in Piketon, Waverly, Beaver, Jackson, Oak Hill, Wellston, Wheelersburg, Portsmouth, Minford, Lucasville, Bridge Street Chillicothe, Western Ave. Chillicothe, Logan, Athens, and Washington Courthouse, and this fall in Circleville, and Hillsboro. Also, Atomic Credit Union offers the largest student-run credit union program in the nation with nearly 60 participating local area schools.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.