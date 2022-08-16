Members of the Democratic Central Committees of four area counties have turned to an Athens businesswoman as their choice to represent the party as their candidate for the 94th House District.
In a unanimous vote Sunday, the Democratic committees from Athens, Meigs, Morgan and Washington counties met and named Tanya Conrath as a potential replacement for Rhyan Goodman, who won the party’s nomination for the House seat currently occupied by Republican Jay Edwards of Nelsonville.
Conrath’s nomination is pending approval from the Board of Elections.
According to Athens County Democratic Central Committee chair, Kathy Hecht, Goodman early last week contacted the county’s Board of Elections and withdrew his candidacy.
“I don’t know any of the details (surrounding the withdrawal),” said Hecht.
An attempt by The Messenger to contact Goodman, an Ohio University student, went unanswered.
Goodman made headlines around the state earlier this year when in February at 19, he announced his run for the seat. He was at the time among three men below the age of 20 to seek elected office in the state.
Both Goodman and Edwards ran unopposed in the primary election and were to face each other in the general election.
Goodman received 1,149 votes in Athens County and a total of 1,474 votes in the district. Edwards received 734 votes in Athens County and a total of 2,266 votes in the district in the primary held earlier this month.
Hecht said that once the committee realized Goodman was not going to run, they contacted Conrath and she agreed to put her name on the ballot forms for each county represented in the 94th District.
All eight committee members met in Athens Sunday to vote on the nomination and her name was turned into the Board of Elections Monday for approval.
Hecht said that the Board of Elections had already planned a meeting for Friday afternoon to certify the vote from the special primary and now they will vote on whether to accept Conrath as a replacement candidate for Goodman. That board meeting, which is being held for an official canvass for the August 2 primary, is set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Athens County Board of Elections Office, 15 S. Court St. Room 130.
The Board voters are comprised of two Republicans and two Democrats. In case of a tie, the decision would be made by GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
Hecht said that if “it gets to that, he could deny the approval.”
Conrath, a fifth-generation Appalachian from Athens County, has worked on economic development initiatives in the region, according to a release issued by her campaign Monday afternoon. In it she formally announced her candidacy.
“I’m going to Columbus to fight for our freedom: to tell the government don’t you dare tell me what to do with my body, to tell Columbus to get its nose out of our classrooms, and to tell the government that we’re a democracy so this gerrymandering that lets you pick your voters so you can stay in power is headed for the trash bin of history,” Conrath said in the prepared statement.
“These blowhards have spent so much time and money to seize control over our private lives while their own house is crumbling with scandals and lawsuits costing taxpayers money,” the release goes on to say.
“Good jobs, prospering schools, thriving small businesses, living wages, safe communities, clean air, reliable bridges, Wi-Fi access — that’s my focus. We send our tax dollars to Columbus and instead of getting a return on our investment we get government preaching and overreach.”
Conrath’s career has centered on economic development initiatives that bring money, resources, and support to the people of Southeast Ohio. She was the inaugural director of the Athens Foundation’s Leadership Athens County, a program connecting and educating emerging county leaders.
She led Governor Ted Strickland’s Ohio Skills Bank initiative in an eight-county region bringing together business and post-secondary education partners to identify workforce needs, win grants, and lobby state government to invest dollars into the region.
During her tenure at Ohio University, Conrath supported local entrepreneurs at TechGROWTH Ohio and then as the associate director of the Innovation Center, the University’s award-winning rural incubator. She is co-owner of Matthew Sweeney Appraisals, a real estate appraisal business founded by her husband in 1996 to provide appraisals in rural underserved areas.
Conrath is an attorney. She earned her juris doctorate from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law and an undergraduate degree from OU. She’s served on numerous boards including the League of Women Voters of Athens County, BlueDot Coworking, the Appalachian Center for Economic Networks (ACEnet), Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, My Sister’s Place, the Dairy Barn Arts Center, and The Athens Foundation.
