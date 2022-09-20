Conrath files lawsuit with Ohio Supreme Court

ATHENS – An Athens attorney is taking her fight to have her name placed on the November ballot as a candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives 94th district seat to the State Supreme Court.
Tanya Conrath said Friday afternoon that she had filed a lawsuit against Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and hopes the Court will decide in her favor and rule that she is eligible to be on the November 8 ballot.
LaRose Wednesday ruled against Conrath’s petition to replace Ohio University student Rhyan Goodman, who won the August Democratic primary to run against incumbent Republican Jay Edwards of Nelsonville. Less than a week following his win, Goodman withdrew from the race. The district contains parts of Athens, Meigs, Washington and Vinton counties.
After voting in a 2-2 tie along party lines on Aug. 17, the Athens County Board of Elections’ members turned the matter over to the Republican LaRose’s office for a determination.
In an email sent to the Messenger Friday afternoon, Conrath criticized LaRose’s decision and expressed hope that the Court would overturn his ruling.
“Frank LaRose picked the wrong woman and the wrong fifth generation Appalachian to tangle with. Today, I filed a lawsuit against him in the Ohio Supreme Court to force him to uphold his oath of office and put me on the ballot.
“Keep in mind, this is the same Supreme Court that Frank LaRose ignored time and time again when they ordered him to create fair legislative districts. Instead, Frank LaRose created the mess we are trying to clean up — the confusion, the controversies, and a second primary that wasted a minimum of $22 million of taxpayer money.,” Conrath stated in the email, adding, “We’re hopeful the Ohio Supreme Court will see this was a partisan play to give Jay Edwards a free pass at re-election, and swiftly certify my candidacy. Voters are fed-up and deserve no less.”
Kathy Hecht, Athens County Democratic Central Committee chair, said she has faith the Court will rule in Conrath’s favor.
“I am very glad that Tanya has decided to challenge the (Secretary of State's) decision. I feel very strongly that she will prevail and be allowed to get on the ballot. It should be up to the voter’s to decide who they want as their representative. That’s how our democratic process is supposed to work,” Hecht said.
Hecht added that her understanding is that the Supreme Court “is fast-tracking this process.” She assumes it would take about a week altogether for the Court to issue their decision.
An attempt by The Messenger to reach out to Edwards for comment went unanswered at press time.
Allan Brown is editor of the Athens Messenger.
