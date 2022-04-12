The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Jackson and Vinton County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
U.S. 35 Safety Improvements at Cain Road Rest Area — Work has begun on a project to improve safety on U.S. 35 near the Jackson County Rest Area and the intersection at Cain Road as of April 4. Traffic on U.S. 35 will be maintained in at least one lane in each direction throughout construction, and two lanes of traffic on Cain Road will be maintained. The rest area will be closed for the project’s duration, motorists are advised to adjust travel plans to utilize the U.S. 35 rest area in Gallia County, or other suitable stops along U.S. 35 in Jackson County. Estimated completion: Fall 2022
SR 328 tree trimming — A tree trimming project is taking place on SR 328, between SR 56 and SR 93. The road is closed from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Estimated completion: April 22, 2022
SR 356 Culvert Replacement — A culvert replacement project begins on April 18 on SR 356, between Vandyke Road and Lemay Road. The road will be closed from 8 a.m. on April 18 through 3 p.m. on April 19. ODOT’s detour is U.S. 50 to SR 681 to SR 356.
SR 356 Resurfacing — A resurfacing project begins on April 18 or SR 356, between U.S. 50 and the Athens County line. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: July 15, 2022
SR 324 Resurfacing — A resurfacing project begins on April 18 on SR 324, between SR 160 and SR 93. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: July 15, 202
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.