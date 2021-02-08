WELLSTON — The Jackson County Republican Party Central Committee met in late January to decide who would fill a city council vacancy in Wellston.

The committee members met in the Wellston City Council Chambers on Thursday, Jan. 28, for the purpose of filling a vacancy.

The vacancy occurred when Republican, David McWilliams, was appointed as president of council for the City of Wellston, on Wednesday, Jan. 6. McWilliams was serving as a Wellston 2nd Ward Councilman.

Only one person, Wayne Cosper, was interested in the 2nd Ward seat. The committee appointed Cosper to the seat.

He grew up in Logan, was involved in manufacturing around the United States for a 50 million dollar company. Cosper later retired to Wellston. He explained that he met the mayor, and expressed his interest in getting involved with city government, so he decided to apply.

Cosper will serve on the council as 2nd Ward for the remainder of the respective term through Dec. 31, 2021. If Cosper wants to continue in the role, he will have to run in the May 2021 primary election.

