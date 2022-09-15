Country Cookin' - Apple Pie

HELLO!
Back with you after a long respite. Fall has come upon us, even tho it is not officially fall yet.
Cool nights and hot afternoons let us know what if coming. We have some apple recipes for you to try out. With this beginning the week of the Apple Festival, lots of recipes are being pulled out to make booth fare for everyone to purchase, and there is nothing like the taste of fresh apple goodies from the festival. Whether it will be apple pies, apple cider, apple fudge, apple butter, and many more goodies for us to try. :
SUGAR FREE LIGHT AND LIVELY PIE
Ingredients: 1 (1/3 ounce) box sugar-free Jello (4 serving size -any flavor); 1 (8 ounce) container thawed Cool Whip Fat Free;1 reduced sugar graham cracker crust (Keebler makes one); water, ice cubes.
Directions: prepare Jello per directions on box; refrigerate until slightly set, stir in Cool Whip and pour into the prepare graham cracker crust. Chill 4 hours to overnight.
CRUNCHY TOP APPLE PIE
Ingredients: 3/4 cup sugar; 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour; 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon; Dash salt; 3 1/2 cups peeled, chopped cooking apples; 1 (16-ounce) jar applesauce; 1 tablespoon lemon juice; 2 tablespoons butter, chopped into small pieces
Crunchy topping: 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour; 1 tablespoon sugar; Dash salt; 1 tablespoon butter, at room temperature
Directions: Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
Line a 9-inch pie pan with half of dough. Combine the sugar, flour, cinnamon, and salt in a bowl. Stir in the apples, applesauce, and lemon juice. Spoon the apple mixture into pie pan and dot with butter. Cut remaining crust into strips; arrange in a lattice design over top of pie.
For crunch topping:
Combine the flour, sugar and salt in a bowl. Using a fork, cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle over top of crust. Bake for 10 minutes, then reduce heat to 350 degrees F and continue to bake for about 45 minutes, or until crust and topping are golden brown.
SWEDISH CRUSTLESS APPLE PIE
Ingredients: 4 -5 medium apples (peeled, cored, and sliced); 1 1/4 cups sugar; 3 teaspoons cinnamon; 3/4 cup butter; 1 cup flour; 1 egg.
Directions: Preheat oven to 350. Fill pie pan 3/4 full of apples. Mix 1/4 cup sugar and 3 tsp cinnamon. Sprinkle over apples. In saucepan, melt butter and remove from heat. Add remaining ingredients (including the 1 cup of sugar remaining). Pour evenly over the apples in pan. Bake 45 minutes. Scoop some Ice cream or just pour over some milk and prepare to enjoy.
Until next time, Keep on Country Cookin'...Enjoy!
