Country Cookin' - Prayers for Simons

HELLO AGAIN!
November is rolling right along; turkey day will be here before you know it.
Please take the time to make a thankful post and send prayers out for those you know in need. My thankfulness goes out to the lady who was riding her bike with friends near Lake Hope and was attacked by a pack of dogs.
Eva Simmons is so fortunate to be alive and on the road to recovery. God Bless you Eva. Now on to the dishes for today.
APPLE ROLLS
Ingredients: 1/3 cup granulated sugar;1 tsp ground cinnamon; 1 medium cooking apple, peeled and chopped (1 1/2 cups).
Rolls -3-3 1/2 cups Gold Medal® all-purpose flour or bread flour; 1/4 cup granulated sugar; 1 tsp salt; 1 pkg regular or quick active dry yeast; 1/2 cup applesauce; 1/4 cup butter or margarine; 1/2 cup milk; 1 egg; 1/2 cup packed brown sugar; 1/2 cup applesauce; 3 Tbsp butter or margarine, melted; 1/2 cup chopped walnuts; 2 Tbsp butter or margarine, softened.
Directions: In medium bowl, mix filling ingredients. Set aside. In large bowl, mix 1 cup of the flour, 1/4 cup sugar, the salt and yeast. In 2-qt saucepan, cook 1/2 cup applesauce, 1/4 cup butter and the milk over medium heat, stirring constantly, until very warm (120-130°F). Add warm mixture and egg to flour mixture; beat with electric mixer on low speed until moistened. Beat on medium speed 2 min. Stir in enough remaining flour to make dough easy to handle. Place dough on lightly floured surface; gently roll in flour to coat. Knead about 5 min or until smooth and springy. Place in large, greased bowl, turning dough to grease all sides. Cover and let rise in warm place 45-60 min or until double. (Dough is ready if indentation remains when touched.) Grease bottom and sides of 13x9" pan with shortening. Mix brown sugar, 1/2 cup applesauce, 3 Tbsp melted butter and the walnuts in pan; spread evenly. Gently push fist into dough to deflate. Roll dough into 15x12" rectangle. Spread 2 Tbsp softened butter over dough: sprinkle with filling. Tightly roll up rectangle, beginning at 15" side: pinch edge of dough into roll to seal. Stretch and shape until even. Cut roll into twelve 1" slices. Place slightly apart in pan. Cover and refrigerate at least 8 hr but no longer than 48 hr. Before baking, let rolls stand at room temperature 30 min (rolls will not rise during this time). Heat oven to 400ºF. Bake 20-25 min or until golden brown. Cool in pan 1 min. Place heatproof serving platter or tray upside down onto pan; turn platter and pan over. Let stand about 1 min so caramel can drizzle over rolls; remove pan. Serve warm.
SPICY APPLE BUTTER COATED RIBS
Ingredients: 3 lb. boneless pork country-style ribs; 3/4 teaspoon salt; 1/2 teaspoon pepper; 1 medium onion, sliced; 1/2 cup apple butter;2 tablespoons packed brown sugar; 1 tablespoon liquid smoke; 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped.
Directions: Sprinkle ribs with salt and pepper. In 3 1/2- to 4-quart slow cooker, place ribs. Cover with onion slices. In small bowl, mix remaining ingredients; pour over ribs and onion. Cover; cook on Low heat setting 8 to 10 hours. Remove ribs from cooker; place on serving platter. Cover to keep warm. Pour juices from cooker through strainer into 1-quart saucepan. Heat to boiling over medium-high heat; reduce heat to medium. Cook about 5 minutes or until sauce has slightly thickened. Serve sauce with ribs. Delish!
CRANBERRY-APPLE BUTTER BARS
Ingredients: 1 bag (12 oz) fresh or frozen cranberries; 1 cup granulated sugar; 1 teaspoon grated orange peel; 1/4 cup orange juice; 1/2 cup apple butter; 2 tablespoons butter or margarine.
Crust and Topping: 3/4 cup butter or margarine, softened; 1 cup packed brown sugar; 1 1/2 cups Gold Medal® all-purpose flour; 1 teaspoon salt; 1/2 teaspoon baking soda; 1 1/4 cups quick-cooking oats.1 Heat oven to 400°F. Spray 13x9-inch pan with cooking spray. In 4-quart saucepan, mix cranberries, granulated sugar, orange peel and orange juice. Heat to boiling over high heat, stirring constantly. Cook over high heat 6 to 8 minutes, stirring frequently, until cranberries pop and lose their round shape and mixture thickens. Stir in apple butter and 2 tablespoons butter; remove from heat. In large bowl, beat 3/4 cup butter and the brown sugar with electric mixer on medium speed, scraping bowl occasionally, until fluffy. Stir in flour, salt, baking soda and oats. Press 3 cups oat mixture in pan. Spread cranberry filling over base. Crumble remaining 2 cups oat mixture over filling; press lightly. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely, about 1 hour 30 minutes. For bars, cut into 8 rows by 4 rows.
If you haven't ordered your turkey or purchased one to put in the freezer you best be thinking about it. I have my traditional recipes out and a shopping list started to get a head start on my special day. I hate to see what the cost will be compared to last year, but it will be worth it, family time is unmeasurable. Until next time, Keep on Country Cookin'...Enjoy!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.