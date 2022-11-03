Country Cookin' Pumpkin Recipes

HELLO AGAIN!
The time changed last weekend and so it is dark all the time it seems, but the holidays are quickly approaching and today we have some seasonal desserts to share, I hope you enjoy them. It seems a warm spell has come upon us and we will gladly take it. If you have yard work or holiday decorating to do, now is the time while it is nice outside in the afternoons. On the menu today:
EASY PUMPKIN DUMP CAKE
Ingredients: 1- 15 ounce can pumpkin; 1- 12 ounce can evaporate milk; 3 eggs; 1 teaspoon nutmeg; 1/2 teaspoon ginger; 1/2 teaspoon cloves; 1/2 teaspoon salt; 3/4 cup sugar; 1 yellow cake mix; 1 cup walnuts; 3/4 cup or 1-1/2 sticks butter, melted.
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease 9x13 pan. Completely combine 1st set of ingredients. Pour into prepared pan. Sprinkle with cake mix. Gently pat down with spoon. Sprinkle with nuts. Drizzle with butter. Bake for 50 minutes. Cool and cut in squares, serve with whipped cream.
PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE
Ingredients:
1 3/4 cups graham cracker crumbs;3 tablespoons light brown sugar; 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon; 1 stick melted salted butter. 3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, at room temperature; 1 (15-ounce) can pureed pumpkin; 3 eggs plus 1 egg yolk; 1/4 cup sour cream; 1 1/2 cups sugar; 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon; 1/8 teaspoon fresh ground nutmeg; 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves; 2 tablespoon all-purpose flour; 1 teaspoon vanilla extract.
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
For crust:
In medium bowl, combine crumbs, sugar and cinnamon. Add melted butter. Press down flat into a 9-inch springform pan. Set aside.
For filling:
Beat cream cheese until smooth. Add pumpkin puree, eggs, egg yolk, sour cream, sugar and the spices. Add flour and vanilla. Beat together until well combined.
Pour into crust. Spread out evenly and place in oven for 1 hour. Remove from the oven and let sit for 15 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 4 hours.
PRALINE PUMPKIN CAKE
Ingredients: 1/2 cup butter or margarine; 1/4 cup whipping cream; 1 cup packed brown sugar; 3/4 cup coarsely chopped pecans; 1 box Betty Crocker® SuperMoist® yellow cake mix; 1 cup canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix); 1/2 cup water; 1/3 cup vegetable oil; 4 eggs; 1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice; 1 container cream cheese frosting; Caramel topping, if desired; Additional coarsely chopped pecans, if desired
Directions: Heat oven to 325°F. In 1-quart heavy saucepan, stir together butter, whipping cream and brown sugar. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, just until butter is melted. Pour into two ungreased 9- or 8-inch round cake pans; sprinkle evenly with 3/4 cup pecans. In large bowl, beat cake mix, pumpkin, water, oil, eggs and 1 teaspoon of the pumpkin pie spice with electric mixer on low speed until moistened, then on medium speed 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally. Carefully spoon batter over pecan mixture in each pan. Bake 41 to 47 minutes or until cake springs back when touched lightly in center. Cool 5 minutes; remove from pans to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 1 hour.
Stir remaining 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice into frosting. To assemble cake, place 1 layer, praline side up, on serving plate. Spread with half of the frosting. Top with second layer, praline side up; spread remaining frosting to edge of layer. Drizzle with caramel topping and additional pecans. Store loosely covered in refrigerator.
Until next time which is only two weeks before Thanksgiving, Keep on Country
Cookin’...Enjoy!
